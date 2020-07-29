Gateway Health Goes Live with Icertis Contract Management

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced Gateway Health Plan, Inc., a leading Pennsylvania-based managed care organization focused on the total health of its members, has gone live with the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform to speed vendor onboarding, optimize workflows, increase compliance and mitigate risk. The extraordinarily rapid implementation, which took fewer than 90 days, digitally transformed contract management for Gateway's corporate contracting.

Gateway is coordinating healthcare that goes beyond doctors and medicine that helps members achieve not just physical health, but also delivers whole person care. Their associates help to drive this new kind of healthcare in collaboration with a network of 29,000 primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals and other ancillary providers. Gateway needed a contract management platform to accelerate the company's procurement process, ensure contract authoring compliance and optimize agreement performance – from contract creation to reporting.

"At Gateway, we are committed to caring for the whole person in all communities where the need is greatest," said Frances A. Woodward, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for Gateway Health. "We needed a contract management platform that would enable us to manage a large volume of complex agreements, while meeting our strict compliance and approval standards. The Icertis Contract Management platform will enable us to speed our contracting, improve visibility and increase efficiency across our legal and procurement teams."

Gateway selected the ICM platform because of its proven ability to reduce and mitigate risk, while accelerating workflows. With a rapid, three-month implementation, Gateway is moving to quickly realize the benefits of contract management, including automating corporate contracting to speed time to value. Gateway is also able to automatically track multiple exhibits and audit who makes revisions – thereby increasing compliance through the prevention of non-standard clauses. In addition, the company has improved visibility into contract performance and can ensure appropriate action is taken on expiring contracts.

"We are thrilled to work with Gateway, whose holistic approach to managed care puts them at the forefront of the healthcare industry," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "Leading managed care companies are recognizing that the key to accelerating their businesses while remaining patient focused is to reimagine their commercial foundation with contracts at the center. We are proud to support them as they pursue a better, broader and more caring approach to healthcare in the communities they serve."

Icertis is transforming how companies in highly regulated industries, like healthcare, do business. These companies face stringent regulatory and compliance requirements in the different regions they serve, and it is imperative they keep up with the everchanging landscape. The ICM platform enables these companies to quickly and easily identify and mitigate current risks and protect against future risks.

