Publicis Sapient Collaborates With Goldman Sachs To Build Their New Transaction Banking Platform And Becomes A Client

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, is very excited to have agreed to a multi-year collaboration with Goldman Sachs Bank USA (GS Bank), who has recently launched a cutting edge, digital-native cash, and payments services in the marketplace.

David Donovan, EVP, Publicis Sapient Financial Services Lead, America's said, "Given Publicis Sapient is a digital leader in the financial services space, we are thrilled to work with Goldman Sachs to support the roll-out of their cloud-native transaction banking platform, which is the first all-digital platform in the market."

The Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking platform is developed via an API-first approach and will provide innovative products like Virtual Integrated Accounts with enhanced capabilities and features. The platform is US-based for now and will expand to Europe and Asia starting next year.

Publicis Groupe has sophisticated cash management operations and will leverage GS's enhanced platform to manage some of its treasury operations.

"Publicis Sapient has been a trusted collaborator supporting our digital capabilities, and we're excited that they've signed on to be a Transaction Banking client," said Luc Teboul, Managing Director and Engineering lead for the Goldman Sachs Transactional Banking platform.

About Goldman Sachs

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm that provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and how they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting, and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices worldwide, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting, and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

