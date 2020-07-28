FirstService Residential Now Managing Candlestick Cove in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, was awarded the management contract for Candlestick Cove Homeowners Association in San Francisco, California. FirstService Residential started managing the 150-unit condo community on June 1, 2020.

Candlestick Cove is located near Candlestick Pointe State Recreation Area and Bayview Park, a 20-acre wildlife refuge. The homes feature open floor plans and tall ceilings, and homeowners have access to attached 2-car garages with storage space. Amenities include a BBQ area, tot-lot and pool area.

"With a shared goal of enhancing the resident experience through communication and innovative technologies, we are excited to partner with Candlestick Cove," said Todd Caniglia, regional director at FirstService Residential. "Our team looks forward to collaborating with and building a long-term partnership with this beautiful community in the years ahead."

Candlestick Cove Homeowners Association is located just minutes away from downtown San Francisco and Balboa Park Station, with easy access to the Peninsula and South Bay. The community is also near San Francisco International Airport, with easy access to the 101 highway and shuttles to Balboa BART and Caltrain stations.

