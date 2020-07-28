US Battery Evaluates Expanding Market Reach Based on Gridtential Energy Silicon Joule™ Technology

SANTA CLARA and CORONA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gridtential Energy, the inventor of Silicon Joule™ bipolar battery technology and US Battery, a global leader of FLA (flooded lead acid) deep cycle batteries, announce that they have entered into a formal agreement to collaborate on Silicon Joule™ bipolar battery technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, US Battery and Gridtential Energy will industrialize bipolar plate pasting and curing processes. Additionally, Silicon Joule™ bipolar AGM (absorptive glass mat) batteries will be assembled and tested, using US Battery active material to drive further improvements in cycle life, energy density, battery efficiency, charging rates and manufacturability. As US Battery achieves new performance milestones, the company will be well positioned to manufacture and distribute industry leading bipolar AGM products to the market.

Silicon Joule™ bipolar technology enables an innovative class of advanced lead batteries with silicon at its core. It is a design driven, low-cost, high-performance, patented energy storage solution that provides improved power density, cycle life, dynamic charge acceptance and wider temperature range, with up to 40% lower weight, while retaining full lead-battery recyclability. This is all accomplished while leveraging existing technologies from mature industry supply chains – allowing rapid scaling through existing lead-battery infrastructure.

US Battery provides FLA and AGM deep cycle batteries for golf cars, NEV (neighborhood EV) & LSEV (low speed EV), industrial electric vehicles, as well as renewable energy & energy storage battery markets. US Battery products provide premium deep cycle battery life with the advantages of high initial capacity, fast cycle up to full rated capacity, high total energy throughput, ultimate charger compatibility, and high charge efficiency to meet new regulatory requirements at low cost per watt-hour.

Terry Agrelius, CEO of US Battery commented, "US Battery hopes to combine the current advantages of premium deep cycle, lead acid battery cycle life that provides low cost per watt-hour over the life of the battery with the advantages of high power density and increased cycle life offered by the Gridtential Energy Silicon Joule™ bipolar battery technology. This combination could provide the improvements necessary for US Battery to better compete with the advanced battery technologies currently on the market and proposed for future market development while maintaining the safety and recyclability of lead based battery technologies."

John Barton, CEO, Gridtential Energy said, "US Battery is an ideal partner for Gridtential. Leapfrog product innovation often starts with fresh thinking on how to best utilize core company strengths to make a disruptive move. Gridtential offers a better way to build a battery with modern materials from the solar industry. The leadership at US Battery is taking a smart approach, leveraging Silicon Joule™ technology with their organizational expertise in electrochemistry and battery manufacturing to create a new class of high performance products. Gridtential is proud to work with partners taking bold steps to accelerate advancements in the industry."

About Gridtential Energy

Gridtential's cutting-edge Silicon Joule™ battery architecture combines the traditional benefits of lead batteries – low cost, near 100% recyclability, and safety – with the performance and life cycle usually associated with lithium batteries. Industries from motive power to grid energy storage are searching for lower-cost, sustainable solutions to meet diverse energy needs.

Gridtential Energy provides Silicon Joule™ reference batteries, development kits, bipolar materials and non-exclusive licenses, enabling manufacturing partners to easily adapt their factories to provide high performing, higher voltage 24V & 48V batteries to their customers for the hybrid-automotive, Low-Speed EV (LSEV), energy storage system (ESS) & Telecom back-up markets - all without giga-scale capital investments. To learn more visit: http://www.gridtential.com/ .

About US Battery

U.S. Battery Mfg. is the industry leader in manufacturing deep cycle batteries designed for: solar power, renewable energy, wind power, energy storage, golf car batteries, marine & RV batteries, scissor lift batteries, sweeper batteries, scrubber batteries, automotive, and most other uses for deep cycle batteries. U.S. Battery Mfg. has been building flooded lead acid batteries since 1926, and its American made batteries are the best quality longest lasting most dependable Energy Storage batteries manufactured - guaranteed. U.S. Battery continues to push the boundaries of battery power and in the process, is being recognized as the most respected deep-cycle battery manufacturer in the industry. US Battery operates battery manufacturing plants in Corona, CA, Augusta, GA, and Evans, GA. For more information visit: https://www.usbattery.com/ .

