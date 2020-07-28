Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

U.S. Air Force Research Lab awards new contract to Illuminate

PRNewswire  
July 28, 2020 11:11am   Comments
Share:

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) awarded Illuminate Mission Solutions, an Illuminate Business Unit, in partnership with Infositek,  a new contract replacing the AFRL's Sensor Data Management System (SDMS). Illuminate will provide ARFL's Sensing Effects Branch with a Discovery and Retrieval capability through a modular architecture that addresses end-to-end enterprise sensor data workflows and offers a sound foundation for next-generation analytic processes.  "We understand the AFRL's Research Development Test and Evaluation programs require rapid data discovery, built-in resiliency, integration, and maximized scalability for global operations," said Mike Limcaco, Illuminate CTO. "Our solution will be interoperable with existing COTS/GOTS and include a hybrid cloud architecture leveraging on-prem hardware while remaining cloud agnostic." Illuminate will provide its big data software platform solution, Vigilance™, to bring a new modern, scalable and modular Sensor Data as a Service (SDaaS) capability for AFRL users. Team Illuminate's deep knowledge of data management and cutting-edge work in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL) provide resilient sensing and actionable insight to our nation's Airmen. 

Contact: Amanda Bertsch, 703-659-9829

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-air-force-research-lab-awards-new-contract-to-illuminate-301101331.html

SOURCE Illuminate Mission Solutions

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com