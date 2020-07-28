HealthSpace Announces COVID-19 Contact Tracing Contract with Walla Walla, Washington

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2020 /CNW/ - HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE:HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC:HDSLF) is pleased to announce it has finalized a contract with Walla Walla, Washington for the use of HSCloud for COVID-19 case management and contact tracing. The total value of the contract is worth $79,500 over the next five years.

Walla Walla is an existing customer utilizing the Company's platform for environmental health regulatory management. As other counties in the State of Washington, such as Okanogan, began using HSCloud for contact tracing, Walla Walla started to hear the benefits and realized their need for the platform. Walla Walla will begin utilizing HSCloud immediately to manage all of their COVID-19 cases and contact tracing workflow.

HealthSpace CEO, Silas Garrison noted "We are pleased that in such a turbulent time, we can continue to provide a platform that benefits these agencies and the communities they serve. HSCloud is now utilized daily by over a dozen agencies to track COVID-19 cases across communities with millions of people. The profound effect and benefit contact tracing itself can provide, coupled with our ability to bolster it, really is an exciting and humbling thing. The more we empower these government agencies to be efficient, the better they can protect the people and communities they work tirelessly to serve."

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Unit's

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,840,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 2,600,000 Restricted Share Unit's (the "RSU's") to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable into Common Shares at C$0.10 per share. The Options and RSU's are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance and the underlying Common Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and will vest immediately.

HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.

HealthSpace is a government Software as a Service (SaaS) company focused on providing efficiencies to state and local government agencies through its powerful enterprise cloud and mobile platform. Over the last decade, HealthSpace has successfully developed both cloud and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HealthSpace's HSCloud Suite platform is one of the only self-serve enterprise SaaS platforms in the government space. HealthSpace is focused on revolutionizing every aspect of the regulatory process within state, provincial and local government; from licensing to inspections, to disease surveillance, to financial management. HealthSpace's platform handles it all. HealthSpace is now entering the FinTech space by developing an online and mobile payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. The Company has also expanded its offerings in the realm of communicable disease tracking by creating an automated contact solution which enables public health agencies to broaden the scope and depth of their communicable disease surveillance in an automated fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although HealthSpace believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. HealthSpace expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

