Mesmerize Named Exclusive Sales Representative for Centre Area Transportation Authority of State College, Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a national leader in transit, point of care, and place-based out-of-home advertising, announced today the expansion of its transit advertising portfolio with a new partnership with the Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) of State College, Pennsylvania.

The agreement provides Mesmerize the exclusive sales of exterior and interior transit advertising on 74 buses running in State College and the Penn State University campus over the next three years.

"Mesmerize couldn't be more excited about our new partnership in State College," said Evan Gordon, Sr. Vice President at Mesmerize. "The addition of CATA to Mesmerize's transit portfolio strategically expands our presence in Midwestern college towns and gives us another Big 10 market alongside Indiana University (Bloomington, IN), University of Notre Dame (South Bend, IN), Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN) and University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana, IL) to help our advertising partners reach people throughout the region."

CATA is the third largest transit agency by ridership in Pennsylvania, providing over 6.4 million rides per year to over 8 million total riders. With 27 routes servicing five member municipalities across Central Pennsylvania, CATA holds the distinction of being one of the most transit-intensive small communities in the country. In addition to their fixed-route service, CATA also offers ride-matching services, van-pool programs, emergency rides home, and paratransit service, providing origin-to-destination transportation primarily to persons 65+ or with disabilities.

"CATA is excited to partner with Mesmerize to creatively and responsibly take our interior and exterior bus advertising program to the next level," said CATA's Jacqueline Sheader, Public Relations Specialist. "Buses can act as billboards on wheels, offering our community partners an effective and cost-efficient way to get their message seen throughout our entire service area. Each dollar spent on transit advertising helps CATA fulfill our mission of offering safe, reliable transportation in State College and the surrounding areas."

Mesmerize manages the exclusive advertising sales of transit systems across the Midwest with coverage in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

About Mesmerize:

Mesmerize is a specialty out-of-home advertising company focused in three primary areas: transit, point of care, and point-of-sale. Mesmerize is headquartered in New York, NY with an office dedicated to transit in Indianapolis, IN. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

