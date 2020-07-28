WorkN and EmployStream Partner to Deliver a Mobile-First Experience from Opportunity through Onboarding

ATLANTA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WorkN, the mobile-first on-demand staffing platform, formalized a partnership with EmployStream, the industry-leading onboarding solution for staffing firms.

WorkN's custom, white-labeled mobile apps allow staffing firms to engage with talent to automate the distribution of work and job opportunities in real-time, allowing candidates to apply, accept, or express interest on-demand. The integration with EmployStream further enhances the mobile experience throughout the candidate application, onboarding, and credentialing process.

"Today's talent expects to engage through seamless mobile technology. WorkN's integration with EmployStream expands the in-app candidate experience, increasing transparency and making it easy for candidates to not only confirm and manage details of assignments, but also to complete the necessary steps in the application and onboarding process. We are committed to partnering with best in class partners like EmployStream to deliver a comprehensive mobile experience," comments WorkN CEO and cofounder Jakob Rohn.

Rickey Green, CEO of leading diversity healthcare staffing firm Power Personnel comments, "We are passionate about delivering incredible experiences to talent, and are positioned for competitive advantage by leveraging our mobile app to recruit, hire, onboard and engage with our employees. WorkN's ability to integrate with our ATS and technology partners like Employstream and Sense allows us to completely customize the in-app experience."

"Digital transformation in staffing is about using automation to turn applicants into candidates into employees," said Gerald Hetrick, CEO of EmployStream. "This integration allows for a more seamless candidate and employee experience regardless of device, and we hope the partnership helps foster a community of innovation with other like-minded organizations."

About WorkN

Founded in 2015, WorkN is an on-demand staffing platform that combines mobile-first technology, industrial-grade workforce management, and a robust, white-labeled mobile platform to engage today's workforce to create a seamless, centralized mobile candidate experience. WorkN provides deep ATS integration and the platform to integrate with partners like Employstream to further enhance the mobile candidate experience. For more information, visit www.workn.com and follow @WorkN on LinkedIn.

About EmployStream

EmployStream is a Cleveland-based software company offering a fully-featured onboarding automation platform to help staffing firms ensure all candidates have a world-class onboarding experience. The company's cloud-based, mobile-first platform was built to simplify critical touchpoints throughout the hiring process, eliminating costly mistakes and delays. For more information, visit www.employstream.com and follow @EmployStream on LinkedIn.

