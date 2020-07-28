Self-made Businessman Kishore Pallapothu Fundraising for Healthcare Workers Involved in COVID-19 Fight

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought almost the entire world to a grinding halt. It has already claimed over half a million lives worldwide. More than 3 million Americans have been infected by it and the numbers continue to increase every day. But there is an army of heroes that continues to hold this pandemic from destroying the lives of tens of millions – the healthcare workers. Many business persons are making their contributions to support this community. And Kishore Pallapothu, an entrepreneur with stakes in the technology products and services industry in Cupertino, CA., is making his own significant contribution to support healthcare workers.

Fundraising for Healthcare Workers

"Hundreds of thousands of US healthcare workers have put their lives at risk to fight the growing tide of the pandemic," Pallapothu said. He further explained the purpose of the fundraising, "There are very few fields of work where you put your own life at risk to protect and enrich the lives of others. What our healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and support staff, are doing is a selfless service for everyone including our nation."

The businessman has raised online fundraisers worth thousands of dollars. When enquired about his goals behind the fundraisers, he said that the funds will be used to purchase and supply PPE and other equipment to help protect the 'selfless warriors fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic'.

The Impact of the Pandemic

Almost 10% of COVID-19 patients in California are healthcare workers. This is alarming and raises concerns about the level of protection that the critical 'line of defense' is being provided. These figures were from a few weeks ago when hospitals hadn't been overwhelmed yet. However, the situation has become even worse now.

About Kishore Pallapothu

Pallapothu is a businessman with several ventures in Cupertino. This includes both technology products and services. He is a well-known figure in the local community and has always been recognized for this proactive approach to supporting society. At a time when most businesses have been affected by the restrictions and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his thoughts and contributions for the healthcare community are worth highlighting.

