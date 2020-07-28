Digital Realty and Core Scientific Accelerate Global AI Innovation on PlatformDIGITAL Powered by NVIDIA DGX A100

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), a leading global provider of carrier- and cloud-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today the next milestone in its collaboration with NVIDIA. Together with Core Scientific, Digital Realty has deployed the industry's first Data Hub powered by the NVIDIA DGX™ A100 at its Interxion Digital Docklands Campus near the heart of London's financial center. With today's announcement, Digital Realty is accelerating digital transformation by introducing a new AI-ready infrastructure solution that enables customers to rapidly deploy AI models in close proximity to their data sets.

Building on the recent launch of Digital Realty's Data Hub , today's announcement represents a major step forward on the company's roadmap to make AI-ready infrastructure available globally on PlatformDIGITAL™. Digital Realty was the first data center provider to earn an NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification and currently operates DGX-certified data centers in more than 20 markets worldwide. The new program with Core Scientific represents an innovative collaboration between industry leaders to tackle the AI infrastructure challenges impacting today's modern enterprises.

The initial deployment opens up a new artificial intelligence platform-as-a-service (AI PaaS) solution, architected specifically for data science teams. Built on Digital Realty's Data Hub featuring the NVIDIA DGX A100 system – the world's first 5 petaFLOPS AI compute system – in combination with Core Scientific's Plexus™ for orchestrating data science workflow , it reduces the complexity and cost to open access to next-generation technology for data science and AI development teams. As a result, enterprises gain access to AI-ready infrastructure to localize data and solve the global coverage, capacity and connectivity needs that come with deploying AI at scale.

"AI is poised to have a dramatic impact on the way businesses drive their digital transformation initiatives, but it's critical to have a foundation in place to remove the data gravity barriers that inhibit innovation," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "PlatformDIGITAL provides an ideal location for the data aggregation, staging, analytics and management that are critical for optimizing data exchange and maintaining data compliance. Our collaboration with NVIDIA is at the forefront of driving the adoption of enterprise AI worldwide. With the addition of Core Scientific's intelligent orchestration toolset, we are making it easier for enterprises to rapidly deploy AI workloads."

The combination of NVIDIA DGX A100 systems and Core Scientific's Plexus™, which orchestrates, schedules and manages data science workflow with its AI fabric, enables data science teams to work with a simplified and streamlined AI development workflow. The integrated solution speeds insights from data, providing IT teams a platform that supports enterprise transformation.

"Enterprise customers need AI solutions to drive business transformation, but they may not have the facilities and platform designed to accelerate data science innovation," said Tony Paikeday, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Artificial Intelligence Systems at NVIDIA. "The collaboration between Digital Realty, Core Scientific, and NVIDIA offers customers a simplified, cost-effective AI platform that streamlines access to NVIDIA DGX POD infrastructure with data science workflow tools in world-class environments optimized for enterprise AI development."

"With the vast majority of workloads running in colocation facilities, enabling best-in-class AI PaaS infrastructure in a near-cloud environment helps customers unlock the value of their data lakes," said Ian Ferreira, Chief Product Officer AI at Core Scientific. "The ability to train models near your data lake, then use the Data Hub to move around to global edge facilities via a single pane of glass, is a game changer for data scientists."

As the first global data center provider to join the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center Program, Digital Realty provides a fully NVIDIA-certified environment to successfully run AI workloads. Digital Realty opens up access to a vibrant community of content, cloud and network partners on PlatformDIGITAL, coupled with Core Scientific's fully managed AI Fabric and the NVIDIA DGX POD infrastructure to offer enterprise customers full-stack solutions that accelerate AI deployments.

Digital Realty continues to expand its AI potential to capitalize on one of the fastest growing market opportunities in the world. Digital Realty looks forward to working closely with NVIDIA sellers and the extended NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) to facilitate training.

