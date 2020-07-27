Global Fiduciary and Fund Administrator Selects Predict360 Regulatory Change Management Solution for AI-Powered Insights and Project Management

AUSTIN, Texas, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global corporate, fiduciary and fund administrator has selected Predict360's AI-powered Regulatory Change Management solution to track, evaluate and manage regulatory requirements and changes, 360factors announced today.

With its unique mapping abilities and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, Predict360 streamlines the process of regulatory change management (RCM) by first documenting regulatory changes and updates via external sources such as news feeds, then providing a mechanism to document applicability.

An audit trail that associates users with change assessments provides an accountability layer to the entire organization. If a regulatory change is determined to be applicable to the organization, the solution will automatically trigger a regulatory change workflow process that enables stakeholders to manage project plans across business units and product lines along with related artifacts such as, documents, policies and procedures, assessment checklists and more.

The solution provides proactive notifications to all relevant parties across the organization that are associated with that regulation and/or change, including due dates, effective dates, action items, and supporting documentation.

"Our customers are leading organizations that require both the regulatory intelligence that AI and modern technologies make possible as well as accountability and workflows that make regulatory changes practical to assess and implement," said Carl McCauley, 360factors CEO. "When RCM is enriched with Predict360 Risk Insights, customers can map regulations to risks, KRIs, controls, and more for a holistic view of risk and compliance."

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics and unique insights for predicting risks and streamlining compliance. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

