AYO Foods Brings Authentic West-African Cuisine to US Grocers to Spice Up Frozen Foods Category

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen meals just got a whole lot more joyful. AYO Foods , the authentic and delicious line of West-African inspired cuisine, has developed a partnership with Whole Foods and is now available at nearly 50 locations throughout Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

Founders Perteet & Fred Spencer have developed the brand from their family's own recipes that have been shared across generations. The line offers nutrient-dense, flavor-infused frozen meals and presents the opportunity for grocers to attract new and existing customers - including the large West-African millennial population and growing number of ethnic explorers.

Additional grocer tension points that AYO Foods are positioned to directly address include:

A brand with extensive growth potential across shelf and aisles - 38 percent of customers order out ethnic cuisine at least once a week. AYO Foods provides a new, convenient, and unexpectedly authentic option at grocers. The company's initial line of inspired West African cuisine is tailored for the Frozen Foods section, however the company has many additional products in development.

- 38 percent of customers order out ethnic cuisine at least once a week. AYO Foods provides a new, convenient, and unexpectedly authentic option at grocers. The company's initial line of inspired West African cuisine is tailored for the Frozen Foods section, however the company has many additional products in development. New options for consumers to meet a growing demand for frozen ethnic cuisine - Three of the top five fastest growing frozen specialty entrees at grocers are internationally inspired. Ayo Foods' brings a new experience to the set to accelerate consumer interest in the category.

Three of the top five fastest growing frozen specialty entrees at grocers are internationally inspired. Ayo Foods' brings a new experience to the set to accelerate consumer interest in the category. Stand out better-for-you options that meet consumer lifestyle demands - the deeply flavorful, nutrient-dense dishes celebrate the unique produce of West Africa with are convenient entrees for healthy meals on-the go.

the deeply flavorful, nutrient-dense dishes celebrate the unique produce of with are convenient entrees for healthy meals on-the go. Ayo Foods is a proud, Black-owned business - as part of the cultural conversations that are currently taking place in the US, many retailers are being asked to commit to provide shelf-space for Black-owned businesses. Founders Perteet & Fred Spencer story connects with customers.

Ayo Foods initial offerings that are currently available in select Whole Foods markets include:

Cassava Leaf Soup - Ground cassava leaves, chicken and spices slow cooked into a soup. The family recipe starts by grinding the Cassava plant's fibrous leaves and simmering them with all natural chicken, cayenne pepper and savory spices until it makes the perfect family soup.

Ground cassava leaves, chicken and spices slow cooked into a soup. The family recipe starts by grinding the Cassava plant's fibrous leaves and simmering them with all natural chicken, cayenne pepper and savory spices until it makes the perfect family soup. Jollof Rice - One pot long-grain rice spiced and stewed in a flavorful tomato broth with roasted red peppers and onions. A staple throughout the region, our recipe is based on the classic version.

One pot long-grain rice spiced and stewed in a flavorful tomato broth with roasted red peppers and onions. A staple throughout the region, our recipe is based on the classic version. Egusi Seed Soup - Ground melon seeds, fresh peppers, onions and spinach slow cooked into a savory stew. This recipe is chock-full of nutrients and is high in protein and healthy fats.

AYO Foods can be found in the frozen-food section with a suggested retail price of: $5.99. The rich flavors come from sustainably-sourced ingredients inspired by Perteet and Fred's family traditions. @AYOFoods can be found on Instagram and Facebook . For more information, please visit www.AYO-foods.com .

ABOUT AYO FOODS

Founded by Perteet and Fred Spencer in 2019, AYO Foods is a celebration of West African cuisine. AYO Means "joy" in Yoruba, one of the many languages spoken in West Africa. These savory and spicy recipes have brought joy to the Spencer family for generations. AYO foods feature nutrient-dense, flavor-infused dishes and can be found in the frozen food section at select retailers across the US. To locate a retailer, please visit the company's website www.AYO-Foods.com . Fans are encouraged to follow @AYOFoods for brand updates on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Emerald-Jane Hunter

244047@email4pr.com

(312) 291-1099

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ayo-foods-brings-authentic-west-african-cuisine-to-us-grocers-to-spice-up-frozen-foods-category-301099157.html

SOURCE AYO Foods