Wealth Strategies, LLC With $250M Latest RIA to Join Fast-Growing $1.5B Csenge Advisory Group Network

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Taylor and his team at Wealth Strategies, LLC made the decision to join Csenge Advisory Group (CAG) on May 1, 2020, a move that brings $250M of AUM and sets the stage for a combined, elevated advisory network that continues to experience exponential growth. Based on his long-standing personal and professional relationship with John Csenge, Founder and Managing Partner of CAG, Taylor has a deep appreciation for what CAG offers advisors.

"There are a lot of synergies with our approach to asset management and that of CAG. John has a deep understanding of the advisor mindset and is in tune with how the industry is moving and what advisors need. CAG provides the technology, insights, relationships, and support that are vital to offering clients ideal solutions," said Taylor.

CAG has been experiencing impressive growth, adding five firms in just the last nine months and approximately $750M combined to its ever-increasing AUM. John Csenge sees the addition of Wealth Strategies as a natural extension of a legacy of personal and professional success.

"Wealth Strategies joining CAG really enhances the strength of our advisor network, particularly with Allen's skill set, expertise, and lengthy experience as a mentor," said Csenge. "They bring a client-centric philosophy that will augment and benefit from our extensive network and capabilities."

CAG believes advisors should have the freedom to shop managers, products, and individual securities as they strive to deliver the best results for clients. This focus has been another key point in bringing on firms like Wealth Strategies.

"We offer an unbiased, product-agnostic approach to asset management that Allen and his team share. The result is a natural alignment that ultimately yields optimal client benefits," said Eric Caisse, Partner and Chief Investment Officer for CAG.

In addition to CAG's unique approach to asset management, advisors are also attracted to their partnership with producer-owned firm Lion Street Financial (LSF). LSF focuses on helping build its producers/owner practices through a unique collaboration strategy.

About Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group (CAG) was founded in 1999 by John Csenge with a mission to take financial planning and investment management to a higher standard of excellence. As an independent firm, CAG is dedicated to providing truly objective advice to its clients while fostering relationships based on trust, unparalleled service, and integrity. For more information about the company, call 888-500-2050 or visit the website at www.csenge.com.

About Wealth Strategies LLC

Wealth Strategies, LLC is an independent financial services firm comprised of licensed financial professionals and administrators with more than a century of experience in financial planning. Led by its senior advisors, the firm's team possesses a broad base of experience across the financial industry. It has the knowledge, expertise, and credentials to design and deliver better, more well-rounded financial plans and solutions for its clients. For more information on the company, call 866-746-6839 or visit the website at www.wsllc.us.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC. (LSF), member FINRA & SIPC. Investment Advisory Services offered through Csenge Advisory Group, a Registered Investment Advisor. Csenge Advisory Group and LSF are not affiliated.

