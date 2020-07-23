GA Telesis Expands A320neo Flight Hour Support Contract with Air Astana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Astana, the national air carrier of Kazakhstan and A320neo launch customer in the CIS, announces the expansion of its GA Telesis Flight Hour support contract for its fleet Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. The support program entails warranty administration, repair management, 24/7/365 AOG support, a large main-base stock placed at Air Astana's hub, and a greatly expanded pool access of inventory that will be used to support the airlines' flight operations. Additionally, Air Astana will have access to GA Telesis' extensive inventory of A320-family rotable components and GA Telesis' MRO capabilities for both components and aerostructures.

"A new fleet type always brings with it new challenges and risks, but GA Telesis' support from day one has been substantial in making our new A320neo operation a smooth experience," said Director Supply Management of Air Astana Procurement Yerbol Baimbekov.

"Our Flight Hour and Lease programs at GA Telesis ensure Air Astana low maintenance costs with minimized down-time. We understand that dispatch reliability is key to all of our operators. Globally, our team's efforts have provided Air Astana with a great startup experience with a new fleet," said Mehmet Dogan, SVP Eurasia Sales at GA Telesis' Component Solutions Group.

With its expanded scope of product lines, sales, and service offerings globally, as well as significant growth in the region via its Istanbul sales center of excellence, GA Telesis has quickly become the largest independent aftermarket provider in Eurasia.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers, including airlines, OEMs, MROs, and suppliers worldwide, with 31 leasing, sales, distribution, and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the Company's core business is integrated aviation solutions, and their mission is customer success.

About Air Astana

Air Astana, the national carrier of Kazakhstan, operates flights to over 60 domestic and international routes from hubs in Almaty and Nur-Sultan. The company was incorporated in late 2001 and commenced operations on May 15, 2002. The Air Astana fleet consists of Boeing 767, 757, Airbus A320, A320neo, A321, A321neo, A321LR, and Embraer 190 and E2 aircraft.

Air Astana became the first carrier from Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Eastern Europe to be awarded a prestigious 4-Star rating by Skytrax at its World Airline Awards 2012. It was also named 'The Best Airline in Central Asia and India' that year. Both achievements were repeated for eight consecutive years. Air Astana was named Winner in the TripAdvisor 2018 Travelers' Choice Awards.

Air Astana is a joint venture between Kazakhstan's national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%.

For further information: please contact: marketing@gatelesis.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ga-telesis-expands-a320neo-flight-hour-support-contract-with-air-astana-301098903.html

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC