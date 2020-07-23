Barchart Announces Data Partnership with The Small Exchange

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of market data and technology services to the financial, media and commodity industries, has announced a new data partnership with The Small Exchange, a new exchange which offers small, simple and standardized futures contracts. The partnership covers the integration of Small Exchange data into Barchart.com, Barchart front-end platforms, as well as Barchart's web services and streaming data feed APIs; providing users with easy access to the latest data and information for small-scale futures contracts.

"Small Exchange is a new and innovative provider of futures contracts that are small, standard and simple, and we are excited to open this new marketplace to our clients," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "The instruments Small Exchange offers are appealing to both our financial media business through Barchart.com and our institutional data feed and software solutions," added Haraburda.

"The Small Exchange is ecstatic to be partnering with a leading firm like Barchart as it is a giant step forward for the Smalls as we expand our reach in the trading community. Our products capital efficiency and low cost fee structure are a great fit for the Barchart community," said Donnie Roberts CEO of The Small Exchange. "More importantly, by partnering with a leader such as Barchart we continue to grow the distribution, awareness, and engagement with our markets for traders of all sizes," added Roberts.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. Fore more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

About Small Exchange

Based in Chicago, The Small Exchange – backed by award-winning industry innovators and powered by a proprietary matching engine – is a registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Small Exchange's mission is to become the world's largest customer-centric futures exchange, bridging the futures product gap for investors of all sizes by providing appropriately sized futures products that are capital efficient, simple to use, and easy to understand for all participants. The company will facilitate the trading of exchange-created proprietary products for all types of market participants including, but not limited to market makers/liquidity providers, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms and hedge funds, all with a primary focus on the public retail customer. Please visit www.thesmallexchange.com for more information.

