Coalition Innovation Santé: Chronolife, with the support of Servier, Launches in France a Non-Invasive Telemonitoring Solution for the Continuous Monitoring of Patients Suffering from Chronic Diseases

PARIS, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Coalition Innovation Santé - Crise Sanitaire initiative, Chronolife and Servier are collaborating to accelerate the deployment of a non-invasive telemonitoring solution which aims to facilitate remote monitoring of chronic patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and enable healthcare professionals to provide better patient care.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital bed occupancy rates in intensive care units were very high. As a result, usual monitoring of vulnerable patients with chronic diseases became more difficult and thus a major source of concern for healthcare professionals. To improve patient care, medical devices using trackers, blood pressure monitors, thermometers and scales are often used to improve disease management, allowing for better long-term monitoring, and reduced avoidable re-hospitalizations. However, their constraints often result in problems with patient compliance.

In order to help healthcare practitioners during these unprecedented times, Chronolife has developed a smart t-shirt integrating multiple sensors and a smartphone application for the remote monitoring of patients. This medical device marked CE Class IIa and named Keesense™, allows for the continuous monitoring of 6 physiological parameters (electrocardiogram, physical activity, abdominal and thoracic breathing, skin temperature, and pulmonary impedance to detect edemas). Chronolife expects to receive FDA clearance for its Keesense™ solution by year 2021, to commercialize the product in the US. The measurement of these parameters in association with the Be-Ys1 platform, can highlight significant changes in the patient's overall health to medical providers. The comfortable and machine washable t-shirt is easy to use. An interface developed by Be-Ys and already deployed across several French hospital centers, allows healthcare professionals to access and interpret these physiological parameters so that they can make the appropriate therapeutic decisions.

"We are very proud to be selected by the Coalition Innovation Santé for the remote and at-home monitoring of patients with chronic diseases using our medical device certified connected t-shirt, which can monitor multiple vital parameters continuously. The comfortable and machine washable t-shirt, guarantees greater patient compliance with telemonitoring services and could contribute to a better quality of life," stated Laurent Vandebrouck, CEO of Chronolife. "We are working on several chronic conditions and use-cases such as heart failure, sleep apnea as well as postoperative follow-up in order to bring to these patients the benefits of real world continuous remote monitoring."

With its expertise in cardiology, Servier has decided to support Chronolife in the carrying out of an experiment on the remote monitoring of 40 patients with chronic heart failure. The aim is to determine whether the smart t-shirt provides useful information to medical practitioners during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as assess its use in regular clinical practice. This will also be the opportunity to use the t-shirt in a real-world setting and monitor patients enrolled in a hospital telemonitoring program.

"We are very happy to support Chronolife in deploying their medical device that contributes to improving the continuum of care for patients with chronic diseases and to help facilitate the work of healthcare professionals, especially in this time of crisis," said Olivier Nosjean, Servier Research Scientific Director.

About Chronolife

Chronolife was co-founded in 2015 by iBionext, a unique ecosystem and investment fund dedicated to the creation, development and financing of disruptive health tech start-ups, and majority shareholder of Chronolife since its creation. Chronolife is a company specializing in digital health, that develops different solutions for remote monitoring and prediction of the health status of a patient: Customizable Solution (CE (EU) & FCC (US) approved); Medical Monitoring Solution, Keesense™ (CE Class IIa (EU) & FDA clearance ongoing (US)) ; Predictive Solution (CE Class IIb ongoing (EU)). Chronolife has developed a comfortable and washable connected garment that integrates multiple sensors to monitor physiological data continuously. Its Predictive Solution integrates the patented neuromorphic algorithm HOTS (Hierarchy Of event-based Time-Surfaces) to conduct data fusion. HOTS is being developed to analyze several data flows continuously to detect changes in a patient's health and to trigger alerts to healthcare professionals to predict acute pathological episodes.

About Servier

Servier is an international pharmaceutical company governed by a non-profit foundation, with its headquarters in France (Suresnes). With a strong international presence in 149 countries and a total revenue of 4.6 billion euros in 2019, Servier employs 22,000 people worldwide. Entirely independent, the Group invests on average 25% of its total revenue (excluding generics) every year in research and development and uses all its profits for development. Corporate growth is driven by Servier's constant search for innovation in five areas of excellence: cardiovascular, immune-inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, oncology and diabetes, as well as by its activities in high-quality generic drugs. Servier also offers eHealth solutions beyond drug development. One hundred million patients are treated daily worldwide with Servier drugs.

About Coalition Innovation Santé

The "Coalition Innovation Santé - Crise Sanitaire" was created under the leadership of France Biotech, France Digitale, MedTech in France and the biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, with the support of AP-HP, Bpifrance, EIT Health. Current coalition partners are Novartis, Sanofi, Servier, Ipsen, GSK, MSD, Roche, Pfizer France Astellas, Medtronic, UCB, Grünenthal, Lilly, Amgen, Takeda, Chugai, Novo Nordisk, BMS, Mylan, Norgine, bioMérieux, Expanscience, Kyowa Kirin, La Diffusion Technique Française, Altran, Amazon Web Services, LEEM, G5 Santé, LIR, Urgo, La Cooper, Vivalto Santé, Alcimed, CapDecisif, AFSSI (Association Française des Sociétés de Services and Innovation), SIDIV (Syndicate of Industry and In Vitro Diagnostics), SNITEM, PactePME, competitiveness clusters in health: Atlanpôle Biothérapies, Biovalley France, Clubster NSL, Eurobiomed, LyonBiopôle, Medicen Paris Region, Angels santé, HEC Santé, the French League against multiple sclerosis, all mobilized to provide patients with chronic diseases with solutions as quickly as possible. The platform is implemented by Digital Pharma Lab, the first independent PharmaTech accelerator in Europe.

1 Be-Ys is a company developing technological tools to manage digital identities and personal and confidential data flows. Their solution optified-self is used for medical telemonitoring by some hospitals This solution is interoperable with hospital IT systems and enables the visualization of data collected by IOT devices used for patient remote monitoring.

