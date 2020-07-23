BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silk Way West Airlines, one of the fastest growing cargo carriers in the world, has confirmed a five-year ULD (Unit Load Device) agreement extension with ACL Airshop, a leading international service partner for outsourced ULD management and customized logistics solutions, commencing earlier in 2020. This alliance extends the long-standing business relationship between the two companies. ACL Airshop has been a service partner with other airline units of Silk Way Holding for well over 10 years.

Silk Way West Airlines (IATA: 7L) and ACL Airshop are working together to measurably enhance the logistics efficiencies of Silk Way's ULD fleet, including the introduction of Bluetooth innovations for real-time tracking of ULDs. That, combined with ACL's global Operations Center in Amsterdam and network-wide "ULD Control" programs and the innovative "FindMyULD" mobile App all operate together for better utilization rates and cost efficiencies for Silk Way.

"We pursue a lean and agile business strategy. Continuous improvement in ULD logistics is one of our strategic priorities. It contributes directly to the bottom line while facilitating top-line growth," said Emile Khasanshin, Vice President Global Cargo Operations for Silk Way West Airlines. "ACL Airshop has saved us well-into 7 Figures in new fleet-wide efficiencies. We seek supplier partners who can meet our rigorous cost expectations and flexibility requirements, demonstrate smart usage of the latest technologies, as well as customer-oriented business processes. With their substantial worldwide expansion in the past few years, and their evolving innovations in technology and service model, ACL Airshop has become a 'strategic partner' for us. Working together has yielded measurable gains for us both, and for our end-customers."

"We cherish our large existing service partnership with Silk Way West Airlines," said Maurice van Terheijden, Managing Director EMEA for ACL Airshop. "We are honored and privileged to continue our efficient, cost-effective, flexible solutions for five years with Silk Way."

"We remain committed to helping Silk Way West Airlines grow their global cargo network. And we salute their admirable step-up in worldwide activity to counter the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Large air freighters have stepped in to offset the grounded belly-load capacities of many passenger fleets." said Steve Townes, Chairman of ACL Airshop and CEO of its parent company.

Silk Way West Airlines, headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan, has a growing air cargo aircraft fleet. The current Silk Way West freighter fleet consists of 12 owned Boeing 747 Full-freighters and three additional leased-in Boeing 747 Freighters. Silk Way West Airlines operates regular and charter flights to various regions of the world – Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America, using Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku, as a convenient transit hub that centrally connects the continents.

ACL Airshop is a leader in products and services for the global air cargo industry. Over the past 37 years, ACL Airshop has become a leading worldwide one-stop-shop for leasing, sales, repair and fleet control of Unit Load Devices ("ULDs"), and cargo devices manufacturing for the aviation industry. Today, the company operates around the world on six continents with service capabilities at over 50 of the world's Top 100 cargo hub airports. One of the unique aspects of the company's offerings is short-term rentals and leasing solutions for airlines' cargo products requirements—that is where ACL Airshop has made its strongest reputation for custom ULD solutions. The ACL Airshop service model is now greatly enhanced by innovative new technologies that allow speedier service, smoother logistics balancing, and outright cost savings for customers (for more on technologies, visit www.FindMyULD.com).

For more information, please visit:

www.silkwaywest.com

www.aclairshop.com



www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop)" alt="ACL Airshop logo. ACL Airshop is a technology-driven air cargo logistics services and manufacturing specialist with expert coverage at more than 50 of the world's top 100 cargo airports on 6 continents, serving 200 of the world's major airlines and other transportation customers. For more information visit www.ACLairsop.com. (PRNewsfoto/ACL Airshop)">



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silk-way-west-airlines-continues-multi-year-strategic-partnership-with-acl-airshop-301098498.html

SOURCE Ranger Airshop Holdings, Inc.