Maywood First Student Workers Ratify First Contract With Teamsters Local 777

MAYWOOD, Ill., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 95 percent of drivers and monitors voting in favor of ratification, Drivers and monitors employed by First Student of Maywood, IL have ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 777. The 220 drivers and monitors provide student transportation for Maywood and Chicago Public Schools.

"This is a fantastic group of people and even with the uncertainty surrounding this upcoming school year, I'm thrilled that we were able to negotiate such a great contract," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "Some members from the Maywood yard go to the same church as Local 777 Vice President Major Rose and they told him that they thought it was great!"

The First Student Maywood drivers and monitors expressed their jubilation in a statement regarding the new agreement: "Maywood First Student drivers and monitors are grateful to have a union that is willing to fight on our behalf beyond collecting dues. Through the Teamsters, we were able to obtain a contract with extra benefits including a newly installed retirement plan, vision coverage and more paid holidays. We are looking forward to brighter days ahead with Teamsters Local 777."

In addition to the newly ratified contract, the Maywood drivers and monitors are also covered by the First Student National Master Agreement, of which a tentative agreement is being voted on for ratification by Teamsters employed by the company all across North America starting next week.

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 has been advocating on behalf of passenger transportation workers throughout the Chicago area since its inception. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/

