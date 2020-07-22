CSDN launches Bitcoin SV Developer Zone in partnership with Bitcoin Association

ZUG, Switzerland, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association, the Switzerland-based global industry organization that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, today announces the formation and launch of a Bitcoin SV Developer Zone in partnership with Chinese Software Developer Network (CSDN). The Zone will provide their 31 million users a dedicated open learning platform to learn about working on the Bitcoin SV blockchain.

CSDN is the largest IT and software developer community in China, with a top 30 Alexa Global ranking. To educate developers about different technology platforms and programming languages, it works with more than 1,000 business partners - including world-leading enterprises including Amazon Web Services, Baidu, Google, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, and Tencent. CSDN's large user base and industry network will help Bitcoin Association quickly distribute Bitcoin SV information across China.

The Bitcoin SV Developer Zone on CSDN will host a range of Chinese language educational resources for developers interested in developing for or working with the blockchain. Catering to all experience levels, the Zone will publish content suitable for novices taking their first steps into learning about blockchain technology, right through to expert developers looking to diversify their skillset and even learn to become a "Bitcoin script engineer" – an anticipated new job category made possible in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem.

An ongoing stream of new video content and written materials will be produced exclusively by Bitcoin Association and CSDN for the Bitcoin SV Developer Zone, with twice-weekly online lectures and presentations set to commence from July 28.

The Bitcoin SV Developer Zone is live on CSDN at: https://bsv.csdn.net

As part of the partnership, Bitcoin Association and CSDN will work together to produce Bitcoin SV DevCon 2020: China in late August 2020. The first Chinese-language Bitcoin SV Developer Conference help developers learn to build applications on Bitcoin SV; it will feature two-days of sessions led by blockchain pioneers and leaders in the digital currency space. The event is offered free through the CSDN platform and registrations are open now at bsvdevcon.net

Through this cooperation, Bitcoin Association and CSDN will further improve accessibility to world-class blockchain education in China. By focusing the curriculum and materials on the Bitcoin SV blockchain, developers will gain experience working with the only blockchain suitable for the development of enterprise-grade applications. Adhering to the original design of Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin SV offers a platform with unbounded scaling, greater data capacity, and true micropayment capabilities, unlocking a host of new functionalities and economic opportunities.

Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association, spoke on today's announcement, saying:

"Developer education is a key pillar in Bitcoin Association's strategy to advance global business using the Bitcoin SV blockchain. Bitcoin SV can provide the scaling solutions and data capabilities required for enterprise-grade applications, and businesses increasingly ask us where they can find knowledgeable Bitcoin developers. By working with CSDN, we hope to educate and inspire a new generation of Bitcoin script engineers in China, equipping them with the skillset required to use the power of Bitcoin's original protocol and unlock the world of technical advantages it presents on the Bitcoin SV blockchain."

Bitcoin Association's China Manager, Lise Li, also spoke on the partnership, commenting:

"Developers in China want to work with CSDN, a very popular platform, and work with a powerful blockchain, Bitcoin SV. By bringing the two together, not only are we satisfying the demand from our local userbase for new self-development and education opportunities, but we are providing a platform for developers across China to learn about this emerging technology and how it can be used to power new ideas and innovations."

Jiang Tao, Founder & Chairman of CSDN, commented on his organization's partnership with Bitcoin Association, saying:

"As a professional IT technology community platform, CSDN has 31 million developer users, with a mission of empowering developers. I look forward to working with Bitcoin Association and seeing more high-quality technical content on the CSDN Bitcoin SV Blockchain Zone that can benefit more developers."

About Bitcoin Association

Bitcoin Association is the Switzerland-based global industry organization that advances business with Bitcoin SV. It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem to advance the growth of Bitcoin commerce. The Association seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging technology innovation.

About CSDN

CSDN is an IT and community service platform focused on providing Chinese software developers and IT workers with life-long services such as knowledge diffusion, career development, software development, and more. It is able to satisfy people's rigid needs of learning and sharing knowledge and information during their career development, establish a social circle of career development, and achieve commercialization of technology by software development.

