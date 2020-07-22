LendingUSA™ Partners With Funeralocity.com to Bring More Transparency to Funeral Service Options

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale financing solution, has partnered with Funeralocity.com, a platform dedicated to connecting families with funeral providers who best match their needs. In addition to providing up-to-date pricing information, families will now have more transparency around their payment options.

Funeralocity.com provides families with all the resources they need to find funeral service providers that best meet their needs. This includes detailed pricing information as well as the payment options available. With this partnership, families will have a better understanding of their payment options before they begin planning services. "We are very excited to add financing through LendingUSA to our site, enabling families to access credit at this critically important moment of their lives," says Ed Michael Reggie, CEO of Funeralocity.com.

"During what can be a difficult planning process, families can focus on what really matters when they have full access to detailed service and financial information," says Johannes Haze, Chief Marketing Officer of LendingUSA. "We're proud to not only provide low monthly payment options but, through this partnership, we can help guide families early in the process to find the service providers that will work best for them." Additionally, when families understand their financing options up front, they can plan the services they really want for their loved one.

LendingUSA's program is now available for Funeralocity members, and it's free to enroll. In addition, for new funeral homes, the companies are working together to offer special incentives to enroll in both programs. For funeral directors, this is a unique opportunity to not only become more visible to families looking for a reputable funeral home, but also to stay competitive by offering families flexible payment options and giving them greater buying power.

To learn more about offering funeral financing, visit LendingUSA.com to schedule a demo or call 1-800-994-6177.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale (POS) fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various specialty niche markets.

Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has grown to include over 3,000 funeral homes nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests. LendingUSA works closely with its merchant partners, providing the tools and training they need to maximize customer financing approvals and grow their business. Funeral loans offered range from $1,000 up to $8,000. The company also boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Bank. Member FDIC.

About Funeralocity.com

Funeralocity.com is the comparison website for funeral homes and cremation providers. Its mission is to connect families who search online with funeral providers that best match their needs.

