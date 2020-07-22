Deutsche Telekom and Ericsson strengthen partnership with 5G deal

KISTA, Sweden, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Deutsche Telekom chooses Ericsson for 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) deployment after Ericsson delivers successful modernization of their 2G/3G/4G networks

Ericsson Radio System products and solutions will be used for 5G RAN deployment across Germany for efficient and speedy rollout

Deutsche Telekom will use Ericsson Spectrum Sharing to flexibly manage both 4G and 5G traffic

Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Deutsche Telekom AG, the largest telecommunications service provider in Europe by revenue, have strengthened their partnership with a new multi-year deal to deploy the service provider's 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) across Germany.

According to the terms of the deal, several mobile sites will be upgraded to the latest 5G technology standard over the next few years using Ericsson Radio System products and solutions. The 5G deal is in addition to a multi-RAN agreement as Deutsche Telekom takes the next step following the successful joint modernization of its 2G, 3G and 4G radio networks over the past two years.

The award-winning Ericsson Spectrum Sharing solution will also be deployed, allowing Deutsche Telekom to dynamically manage 4G and 5G traffic in its network through efficient use of existing spectrum, enhancing coverage, performance and mobility.

Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Innovation and Technology, Deutsche Telekom AG, says: "We are pleased to have found a leading 5G supplier in Ericsson as a partner, who has also convinced us in the past in the modernization of our mobile access network. After the reliable and on-time modernization, the bar for the 5G roll-out in the antenna network is naturally also high."

Arun Bansal, President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says: "This 5G deal is a testament to the exceptional long-term partnership we have forged with Deutsche Telekom, both here in Germany and around Europe. With our global experience and leading technology, we'll deploy a world-class 5G network in Germany with DT and we're excited about this next chapter in our relationship."

In addition to their cooperation in the field of public mobile networks, the two companies also work closely together when it comes to equipping industrial companies with private mobile networks, so-called campus networks. Most recently, the partners jointly equipped individual BMW and Osram plant sites.

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

