Mulberry Appoints ForwardPMX to Lead its Performance Marketing in China

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand performance and full service media agency, ForwardPMX, has been appointed by Mulberry to lead the luxury brand's performance marketing program in China. The engagement includes organic social and biddable media, as well as overall campaign management across key local platforms in the region, such as Weibo and WeChat. This win complements an impressive client roster in China, where ForwardPMX supports brands such as Hilton, Luis Via Roma, Lane Crawford and Marina Bay Sands, and further emphasizes the agency's expertise, strong platform relationships and ability to help businesses succeed in China's complex digital ecosystem.

British brand Mulberry is the largest designer and manufacturer of luxury leather goods in the UK. The brand has made substantial headway in their international strategy and ForwardPMX will work in partnership with Mulberry to spearhead brand awareness and channel growth through full-funnel activity and scaling their business effectively through crucial local platforms.

Managed through the agency's Shanghai office, the teams will be focused on reaching social-savvy luxury consumers in China with communication and e-commerce strategies aimed at the channels that are most relevant to their lives. ForwardPMX will also be tasked with generating high quality traffic and driving conversions through Mulberry's expansive digital properties.

ForwardPMX employs 1,000 experts around the globe in over 20 offices across APAC, EMEA and North America, and is a partner to over 300 of the world's most iconic brands. The agency leverages both its global scale and local precision to approach client growth challenges with bespoke solutions designed to fit their businesses today and in the future.

"We're thrilled to partner with Mulberry to help them further their growth in China," said Yanyan Froud, Regional VP APAC & RU, ForwardPMX. "It's a privilege to announce our partnership, and with innovation and bold ambitions at the heart of the engagement, we're excited to get going."

"ForwardPMX's in-depth knowledge of the luxury sector and the continually advancing digital landscape in China makes them the right partner to help us develop the brand further in the region successfully," said Charlotte O'Sullivan, Global Marketing Director of Mulberry. "Chinese consumers are a key focus of our international growth strategy, and we want to ensure the brand resonates strongly with local preferences and consumer needs."

About ForwardPMX:

ForwardPMX is a global brand performance and full service media agency designed to help brands find the change that delivers meaningful growth to their businesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology and performance media solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

For more information, please visit www.forwardpmx.com

About Mulberry:

Founded in 1971, Mulberry creates luxury goods that playfully interpret heritage and celebrate intelligent creativity. It takes great pride in creating objects that are made to last, to be loved and passed onto the next generation. Originally a family-run business, it has grown into the largest designer and manufacturer of luxury leather goods in the UK with Somerset factories and a design studio in London. Mulberry is a truly global lifestyle brand with bags, accessories, jewellery and women's ready-to-wear and shoes available in over 120 stores worldwide and at the digital flagship mulberry.com.

Media Contacts:

North America:

Sara Pollack

Global Director of Marketing, ForwardPMX

Sara.pollack@forwardpmx.com

917-438-4923

EMEA & APAC:

Nimi Randhawa

Senior Marketing Executive, ForwardPMX

+44 (0)203 476 3725

Nimi.randhawa@forwardpmx.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mulberry-appoints-forwardpmx-to-lead-its-performance-marketing-in-china-301096546.html

SOURCE ForwardPMX