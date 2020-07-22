Diebold Nixdorf Delivers Next-Generation Financial Journeys To BankDhofar's Customers

MUSCAT, Oman and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, has today announced that BankDhofar will begin implementing the DN Series™ self-service solution to deliver best-in-class customer experience across its ATM network. BankDhofar is the first bank in Oman, as well as one of the first banks across the Gulf, to install DN Series as it activates a future-first approach to its consumer service offering.

As one of the fastest-growing financial service institutions in the Sultanate, BankDhofar has a vision to 'make banking easy' for its customers, turning to long-standing partner Diebold Nixdorf to support them in delivering flexible banking services and journeys to customers - when, where and how they want them. Recognizing the ATM as a critical digital channel, DN Series enables BankDhofar to implement secure and easy-to-use self-service transactions with a fully digital interface. In addition, DN Vynamic™ software and security solutions will ensure high levels of availability, providing customers with a seamless and personalized experience to meet BankDhofar's drive to offer next-generation customer experiences.

BankDhofar's Chief Operating Officer Ahmed Said Al Ibrahim said: "Customers' expectations are constantly evolving and we have a very clear strategy to deliver agile and innovative technology solutions that will add real value to our customers' daily lives and financial requirements. By partnering with Diebold Nixdorf, we will be able to deliver exactly what our customers need now, as well as a flexible technology solution that will allow us to continue to exceed our customers' expectations in the future."

Managed in partnership with CNS, Diebold Nixdorf's partner in Oman, the DN Series implementation will include both lobby and through-the-wall ATMs enabled with cash recycling capabilities.

Neil Emerson, senior vice president and managing director, Banking Eurasia, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are very proud to be helping BankDhofar leap ahead of the marketplace by delivering connected consumer experiences and including ATMs in the bank's digital strategy. The DN Series elevates the bank's self-service strategy, enabling it to provide a secure, futuristic customer experience that integrates across its physical and digital channels. Through the proven recycling technology, which is an integral part of the design of our DN Series ATMs, BankDhofar can dramatically reduce cash-in-transit visits and reduce costs."

BankDhofar is one of the best banks in the region, catering to customers' needs and requirements, and setting the standard for best customer experience within the banking industry in Oman through deploying the latest technologies and in providing cutting-edge financial solutions. Following best international banking practices, provision of outstanding customer experience, in addition to its commitment to community development and contribution to the growth of the national economy, has placed BankDhofar at the top of the list of best banks in the region. BankDhofar customer may conduct their banking transactions 24/7 through Internet Banking and the award winning Mobile Banking App that provides exclusive financial services. Customers can access the financial services through a wide network of branches, ATMs and CDMs around the Sultanate that work round-the-clock with highest ATM uptime of 99.4%.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

