Federal Resources Continues Supporting COVID-19 Response Providing Gloves for Medical Personnel

STEVENSVILLE, Md., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) recently awarded Federal Resources a multi-million dollar contract to provide over 4.5 billion gloves to America's national strategic stockpile. Federal Resources Supply Company was selected by the DLA to continue delivering life-saving Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), in this instance medical gloves, in support of the federal government's ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

The DLA announced the award to Federal Resources on July 2, 2020, under the Special Operations Equipment (SOE) contract, which is a firm-fixed price, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that rapidly fields various equipment including lifesaving products to the military, federal government and first responders. The award for over 4.5 billion gloves is the largest award let through the contract to date and the largest single award received in Federal Resources' 34-year history.

This contract will enable Federal Resources to expand upon its commitment to those on the front lines of the pandemic plaguing the globe. The nation's first responders and healthcare organizations are in urgent need of proper PPE in order to prevent transmission and lower the risk of infection. Among a global shortage of these vital supplies, Federal Resources has been successful in obtaining and enabling optimization of supplies, such as gloves, masks, eye protection, and gowns, to organizations in desperate need.

"Federal Resources is honored to continue to provide necessary PPE including medical gloves to our nation's first responders. The current pandemic has created a shortfall of necessary disposable types of PPE, and we have rapidly found solutions. In supporting those who protect us all , our team emulates the persistence, grit, and determination of these first responders," said Larry Gwaltney, Federal Resources' CEO. "This contract comes in addition to Federal Resources' everyday mission of protecting the military, first responders, and health care workers in the fight against various threats, including COVID-19."

Federal Resources is proud to continue its support of the DLA and its customers through not only this award but with multiple mission critical solutions. For a more comprehensive review of Federal Resources' equipment and procurement solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit us at http://www.federalresources.com/COVID.

