Scottish American Insurance General Agency chooses Input 1 as a servicing partner for its growing Premium Finance Business

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, LLC, a leading provider of premium billing and payment solutions is pleased to announce that Scottish American has selected Input 1 as its service provider for processing their premium finance business.

"Our partnership with Input 1 enables Scottish American to rapidly improve our service offerings and continue to enhance the digital transformation of our wholly-owned premium finance company, Pacific Coast Premium Finance. Scottish American will be able to focus on expanding our agency business, which will lead to premium finance growth. Input 1 will manage the daily functions of our business such as customer service, notice delivery, payments, funding and the provision of modern digital portals for our retail agent and policyholders to use," said Scottish American's founder, Paul Thomson.

"Paul and his team at Scottish American have built one of the fastest-growing general agencies in the U.S. It's extremely admirable. By utilizing Input 1's servicing platform and fully integrated premium finance solution, Scottish American will be able to offer payment terms at point-of-sale more efficiently than ever before. This solution will help their agents close more business while simultaneously relieving Scottish American of the day to day processes associated with running a premium finance company," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President & CSMO of Input 1.

About Scottish American Insurance General Agency

Established 2009 in New York, by Paul Thomson, Scottish American Insurance General Agency is a privately held company that is a subset of Scottish American Capital, a New York-based investment fund. Scottish American's business focuses on acquiring and managing insurance distribution businesses. Scottish American Insurance General Agency has 24 locations across the United States.

About Input 1, LLC

Since 1984, Input 1 has been providing digital billing services and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, and premium finance companies, located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment services provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

