Etisalat goes live with cloud OTT service using Synamedia's Infinite Platform

LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia today announced that UAE's largest operator, Etisalat , has launched SwitchTV, a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) service based on Synamedia's Infinite cloud TV platform and its end-to-end video network portfolio.

Etisalat, the leading telecommunication operator in emerging markets, chose to work with Synamedia because its technologies provide the flexibility, security and agility needed to support, monetise and scale a multi-screen service with both free and premium live TV channels, catch-up and on-demand. Of particular importance is Synamedia's private CDN, allowing Etisalat to leverage its infrastructure and private cloud solutions to deliver content to large audiences.

With Infinite, Etisalat can process, secure, distribute and monetise video to all consumer devices. Benefits include the flexibility to offer a choice of SwitchTV subscription packages and different movie rental models. Users can also enjoy a personalised viewing experience, making it easy to find their favorite content and deepening their engagement. With Synamedia's cloud DVR solution, viewers can record programs in the cloud and watch them on any of their devices. Synamedia also supports Etisalat's multi-language requirements with channels offering Arabic, Western and Asian content.

In addition, Etisalat is deploying Synamedia's end-to-end video network to reduce latency at every stage of the video workflow - from encoding through to the CDN and player – while also minimising bandwidth requirements. This ensures that SwitchTV gives viewers a highly reliable, consistently high-quality viewing experience with no interruptions or buffering.

Infinite is pre-integrated with Evergent 's market-leading global revenue and customer lifecycle management platform, giving Etisalat the advantage of a comprehensive carrier-grade subscriber management solution. The integration with Evergent's multi-tenant platform made it easy to launch SwitchTV and grow the business with targeted promotions, advanced product and offer management and bundling with other Etisalat services.

"The SwitchTV OTT service represents a step change for the residents of UAE," said Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO. "Thanks to our comprehensive solution, Etisalat has a flexible offering that appeals to a broad range of audiences - from those looking for free programs, to those wanting premium live experiences or to rent movies. Users have started downloading the apps and feedback on the quality of experience and features is extremely positive."

"SwitchTV is a game-changer for viewers across the region. Evergent complements the Synamedia service with pre-integrated, advanced and innovative monetisation options that contribute to a seamless customer journey. Evergent is thrilled to be part of Etisalat's digital transformation strategy with SwitchTV," said Vijay Sajja, Evergent founder and CEO.

About Etisalat

Etisalat Group is one of the world's leading telecom groups in emerging markets. With consolidated net revenues at AED 52.2 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 8.7 billion for 2019. Its high credit ratings reflect the company's strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat was established over four decades ago in the UAE as the country's first telecommunications service provider. An international blue-chip organisation, Etisalat Group provides innovative solutions and services to 150 million subscribers in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Website: www.etisalat.ae

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetise video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies.

Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky .

About Evergent

Evergent's market-leading Integrated Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management platform helps the world's leading communication, media, and entertainment companies reduce time to market for products and services, simplify complex monetization models, and run back office processes more efficiently. Evergent's customers include leading carriers such as AT&T, Airtel, SingTel and Etisalat, and leading media companies such as FOX and Sony Entertainment Television. Evergent is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has offices in San Diego and Los Angeles and internationally in Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and Singapore.

