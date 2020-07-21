LogicHub Selected by Defense Innovation Unit to Deliver Intelligent Decision Automation Platform to US Air Force

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicHub, the leader in automated detection and response solutions, today announced that the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) organization, selected LogicHub to deliver an Intelligent Decision Automation Platform (iDAP) prototype to the U.S. Air Force. LogicHub will provide automated alert triage that harnesses the power of machine learning (ML) to drastically reduce the time it takes for cyber operators to address malicious activity on the Air Force Network (AFNET) by acting as a "virtual operator" with greater than 95% accuracy. With a successful DIU prototype, the LogicHub solution has the potential to scale to other DoD organizations through a production Other Transaction (OT) agreement.

"LogicHub's Decision Automation Platform uniquely combines human tribal knowledge with our deep analytics engine powered by machine learning techniques to make automated decisions for complex alerts with greater accuracy at scale. We are excited to extend our proven technology from many large commercial enterprises, now to the DoD and the Air Force to provide Intelligent Decision making via automation," said Monica Jain, LogicHub Co-Founder.

"Throughout the engagement process, from solicitation to contract award, the DIU team has been extremely responsive and helpful, guiding us through every phase of the Commercial Solutions Opening process."

The Intelligent Decision Automation Platform, powered by LogicHub, will automate decision making processes for detecting malicious behavior such as compromised user accounts and endpoints, data exfiltration, and insider access abuse. The LogicHub platform will deliver:

ML-based automated decision making: LogicHub's automated decision-making playbooks contain embedded machine learning that learns from and emulates human expertise to automatically make accurate and rapid decisions at scale.

Automated Alert Triage at Scale: LogicHub is architected to analyze and triage millions of alerts and events per day with greater than 95% accuracy to help eliminate false positives, reduce alert fatigue and identify critical alerts.

Deep Detection Capabilities: The LogicHub platform will integrate with existing SIEM, Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIP) and other solutions to ensure that automated decisions are based on comprehensive event context with greater accuracy when combined with LogicHub's powerful analytics engine and threat scoring capabilities.

To learn more about how LogicHub uses decision automation to help organizations eliminate alert fatigue and automate analyst activities, visit https://www.logichub.com

About LogicHub

LogicHub accelerates security teams' journey towards automated security operations by providing adaptable, transparent, and automation-driven end-to-end detection and response. With solutions that can be delivered as either a platform or a service, LogicHub empowers security personnel throughout the entire threat management lifecycle. To learn more visit www.logichub.com, and follow LogicHub on LinkedIn and @logichubhq on Twitter.

Contacts

Kevin Broughton

Marketing for LogicHub

(303) 859-4160

kevin@logichub.com

About the Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) accelerates the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and growing the national security innovation base. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD), to rapidly prototype, field and scale advanced commercial solutions that address national security challenges. DIU connects its DoD partners with leading technology companies from across the country.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logichub-selected-by-defense-innovation-unit-to-deliver-intelligent-decision-automation-platform-to-us-air-force-301095259.html

SOURCE LogicHub