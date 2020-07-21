Mindleap Health Signs Agreement with Brightmind to Launch Comprehensive Meditation Program

DENVER, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (CSE:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NF) ("Mydecine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health Inc. ( "Mindleap" ) has signed an agreement dated July 21, 2020 with Brightmind ("Brightmind") to launch a comprehensive meditation program on Mindleap's advanced digital health platform. Under the terms of the agreement Brightmind will provide specialised meditation content to Mindleap and Mindleap will make that content available for purchase on the platform.

Brightmind is a leading meditation app that provides customized and practical instruction by world-class meditation experts. Brightmind offers a robust curriculum that is based on an approach to teaching developed over the past 40 years by the esteemed meditation educator Shinzen Young.

Brightmind is the first and only app that makes Shinzen's powerful system easily available. The Brightmind app has been downloaded over 100,000 times and has been featured by Apple in their coveted "New Apps We Love" section, as well as Forbes and Huffington Post. Shinzen's system is so clear and well organized that neuroscience researchers at Harvard and other top universities use his system to design their experiments and have brought Shinzen on as a research consultant.

Mindleap Founder and CEO Nikolai Vassev commented: "Our vision is for a world where people can make lasting life changes by having advanced tools and access to expert mental health professionals right from the palm of their hand. Mindfulness can have numerous benefits, everything from decreased stress and sadness to increased levels of happiness and focus. Brightmind's programs have provided radical transformations for thousands of people and the partnership with Mindleap should lead to more value for our customers and platform."

Over the past 20 years, meditation and mindfulness-based programs have become increasingly popular. Doctors and mental health professionals are embracing meditation because scientific studies are beginning to show that it works, particularly for stress-related conditions.

The market for meditation apps has exploded into the mainstream and shows little sign of slowing down. In 2019 alone, the meditation market reached $1.2 Billion (USD). Employers are embracing mindfulness training and leading apps like Headspace and Calm are reaching over 50 million downloads while commanding billion dollar valuations. The major players offer relatively simple and shallow meditation instruction, which their users quickly exhaust while Brightmind's comprehensive and proven programs offer a much more robust value to end users.

Meditation, when practiced and contextualized well, is one of the most effective methods for improving mental health.

Brightmind Founder and CEO Toby Sola commented: "Meditation is a way to upgrade our mental software to meet the demands of our rapidly changing world. We have been hard at work to deliver exceptional programs and are thrilled to collaborate with Mindleap so we can deliver our programs to even more people."

The Brightmind Meditation program will be a part of five other digital health programs that will be offered on Mindleap later this fall. The scalability, consistency, and reduced costs to end users create more comprehensive and versatile offering for the Mindleap platform.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group is a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. Mydecine's experienced cross functional dynamic team has the capability to oversee all areas of drug development including synthesis, drug delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and marketing. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations Mydecine is at the forefront of the efficient development of psychedelic derived medicines and therapeutic solutions. Our trailblazing portfolio of companies is focused on providing innovative and effective treatment options that can help millions of people live healthier lives.

About Mindleap Health

Mindleap is developing an advanced digital health platform that will provide support for people that are looking to achieve personal transformations and overcome mental health challenges. Mindleap is the only digital health platform that combines telehealth with mood, emotion and habit tracking. This is a paradigm shift to conventional mental health as Mindleap personalized support and users have the tools needed to track their progress and take control of their mental health.

About Brightmind

Brightmind is a leading meditation application that presents a unique approach to meditation that users describe as comprehensive, precise, and practical. Brightmind helps people deepen their practice, learn how to meditate while doing daily activities and use meditation to fuel a positive vision for their lives.

