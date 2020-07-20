Dialyze Direct Announces Strategic Partnership With NANI (Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana)

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuing its implementation of a fully comprehensive and integrated kidney care model, Dialyze Direct, the largest staff-assisted home dialysis provider in nursing facilities, announced today their strategic partnership with NANI (Nephrology Associates of Northern Illinois and Indiana), which is focused on improving patient care for those receiving dialysis treatments. NANI is currently the largest nephrology practice in the United States.

The two groups will be working closely together on strategic initiatives designed to improve quality of care and patient outcomes.

Additionally, NANI will be providing medical directors to Dialyze Direct in the Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan regions. With this, NANI professionals will be overseeing the clinical program and working closely in tandem with Dialyze Direct to ensure patients are receiving the absolute best quality experience and level of care.

"We are very excited to grow our relationship with NANI. 2020 is a crucial year for dialysis patients amid our current pandemic, and at Dialyze Direct, we are committed to our patients and doing whatever we can to provide only an exceptional level of care," said Dialyze Direct's COO and co-founder, Josh Rothenberg. "With Dialyze Direct's on-site dialysis care model and our expansion into post-nursing home care and kidney care management, combined with NANI's professional clinical staff, this partnership is centered around one main goal of excellent patient care and treatment outcomes."

Dialysis patients often have impaired immune systems and are at a higher risk of experiencing infection when entering conventional dialysis settings. With Dialyze Direct's on-site treatments, travel is limited for patients which is a game-changer. Dialyze Direct offers a gentler dialysis experience, making it an extremely safe practice while giving patients the ability to recover more comfortably and quickly.

"We are excited to work with Dialyze Direct on this strategic initiative and look forward to the improvements in quality of care and patient outcomes that we believe will ensue from it," said NANI's CEO Brian O'Dea. "As the largest nephrology practice in the United States, we are uniquely positioned to assist Dialyze Direct in the exceptional care they deliver to residents of nursing homes and long term care facilities. We believe this partnership will serve as a critical catalyst in improving the lives of many patients within our regions."

Dialyze Direct currently provides care to patients residing in New York, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

About Dialyze Direct:

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a dialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payers. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has launched operations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas, and is in the process of launching operations in additional states.

About NANI:

NANI is the largest nephrology physician practice in the United States. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, NANI is comprised of more than 100 providers specializing in comprehensive Nephrology related patient care. Since 1976, NANI has provided experience, innovation and reliability in kidney disease and blood pressure management. The group includes entities in Illinois, Indiana, and New Jersey. NANI also operates Tower Physician Services, a management services organization.

