S.K.B. ROBES LLC, A Black Owned Atlanta Based Company, Secures A 2.3 Million Dollar Contract to Distribute Dust Masks and PPE Equipment. They Stand to Combat The COVID-19 Pandemic

ATLANTA, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S.K.B. Robes LLC, an Atlanta-based, black-owned athletic sponsorship company and apparel designer, has recently transitioned into manufacturing products to combat COVID-19. These products are Protective Dust Masks and Infrared Thermometers.

As the world continues to witness the Coronavirus pandemic effects, all hands have been urged to be on deck as humanity unites to combat its greatest threat in 100 years. Consequently, S.K.B. Robes decided to delve into making PPEs to help saves lives and flatten the curve.

Speaking on their decision to move to PPE production, the company CEO, Ricky Etienne said: "S.K.B Robes has 4+ years of experience in operation and manufacture of apparels. We would love to convert all our resources to manufacturing products for the COVID-19 pandemic in New York and throughout its entirety."

"New York is currently suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak in the US. Healthcare personnel needs to protect themselves when caring for patients. Patients with confirmed or possible infection need to wear a facemask while being evaluated. All our packaging will be sterilized before shipping. We want you to spread awareness and stay safe!" He remarked.

The company has a team of specialists and experts in different designs and quantities who will provide the best personal protective equipment possible to the New York government.

Continuing, Ricky Etienne said: "We customize our services to your specific needs to ensure that our services meet all your needs and provides 100% satisfaction. We provide customized PPE and solutions that best fit NY's needs."

The company's products have attracted rave reviews from its clients. According to Mariah Dawson: "So thankful that SKB Has high-quality n95 masks in stock! The shipment came in within a week. Now my family is protected during these Perilous times."

According to another satisfied client, Reese Doolittle: "SKB really cares about the community and the people. Their products are one of a kind. I'll definitely purchase again."

S.K.B. Robes, as an athletic sponsorship company, sponsors High School and extreme sports. They do so by designing clothing and apparel for those respective sports. They also design for companies, businesses, and individuals. All their strategies ensure cutting-edge industry results for their clients.

