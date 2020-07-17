Returnity and Polygiene Partner to Create First Ever Antimicrobial Reusable Packaging

BROOKLYN, New York, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Returnity has partnered with Polygiene to create an improved reusable packaging product, treated with Polygiene's ViralOff® antimicrobial solvent. The initiative is a first for the packaging industry, directly addressing recent concerns linked to COVID-19 that have reversed progress in the fight against plastic pollution. The packaging, designed by Returnity, will be protected by Polygiene's ViralOff antimicrobial solution. The initial order value is around USD 500 000 over two years.

Returnity is the leader in implementing reusable shipping packaging, designing and manufacturing cost-effective and lightweight boxes and bags that are disrupting the wasteful, expensive, and environmentally harmful shipping packaging market. Returnity helps eliminate defunct cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags, reducing packaging expenses, providing a financial return, improved user experience, and significant reductions in resource consumption.

"What we do at Returnity is build out these reusable solutions and empower the broader systems necessary for companies to shift to the circular economy. By partnering with Polygiene, we are now able to create something that better addresses consumer needs in our world today," said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity Innovations. "By creating this system that prioritizes safety with antimicrobial coating for our packaging, we are providing a legitimate reusable option that the consumer can feel good about - from both a safety standpoint and an environmental one."

Polygiene treats materials to keep garments, footwear, gear and textiles fresh and lasting longer. Their ViralOff® antimicrobial solvent inhibits bacterial growth. "Our vision is to change washing and disposal habits, and significantly reduce the environmental impact of a product. When we met Returnity, we realized that our objectives were aligned and that there was an opportunity to work together to further enhance their reusable boxes and bags by treating them with ViralOff" said Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene. "Anti-viral treatments have been a game-changer while navigating the pandemic and we believe that these treatments will become the new standard for reusables in the future."

About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging. Returnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity will replace the use of over 6 million shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging by August 2020. Returnity was recently named a winner in the Circular Economy Track of the Ocean Plastic Innovation Challenge. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co.

