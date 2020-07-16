Tajiri Resources Hires Investor Relations Consultants

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:TAJ) announces that further to news released earlier today, it has entered into an agreement with Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services. Paradox is a Montreal based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for 20 years. Paradox has represented a number of public companies through its extensive network and experience in the capital markets.

The investor relations agreement with Paradox has a term of 36 months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval and may be terminated at any time without charge by either party by giving 30 days' notice. Paradox will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 and will be granted stock options to acquire up to 1,000,000 common at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of three years, vesting in stages over a period of 12 months in equal potions every three months starting on the date of grant (approval), in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSXV.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2020/16/c1948.html