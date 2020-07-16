Investing In The Future Of 4K Broadcasting, Game Creek Video Adds Canon UHD-DIGISUPER 111 And 122 4K Field Box Zoom Lenses To Their Arsenal

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that the Hudson, NH-based Game Creek Video has added an array of UHD-DIGISUPER 111 and UHD-DIGISUPER 122 4K field box zoom lenses to their already robust lineup of Canon broadcast equipment. Game Creek helps to produce and broadcast some of the largest and most-watched live sporting and entertainment events across the United States. The newly acquired Canon 4K field box zoom lenses will help Game Creek continue to meet the ever-expanding demand for high-quality 4K content in the world of live television broadcasting.

"Canon's relationship with Game Creek spans many years, and it's a source of great pride that such a respected production company continues to rely on Canon broadcast lenses to deliver major events to the United States," said Tatsuro "Tony" Kano, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Canon U.S.A.'s Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. "As live sports begin to return, we hope that Game Creek's work will help to bring back a sense of normalcy to everyday life."

"Our long-term partnership with Canon has enabled us to be at the forefront of new imaging technology," said Garrett Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Game Creek Production and Finance. "We're excited to add these lenses to our resources and continue our relationship with Canon. Canon's new initiatives are only topped by it's service team, who represents the gold standard in our business."

Game Creek's mission is to provide customers with the world's most innovative people and production technology while being a leader in global content production. Game Creek started over 27 years ago with two employees and six trucks – now, the company boasts over 150 employees and 35 mobile unit systems. Game Creek Video continues to set industry standards, with a presence at virtually every major televised sports and political event in America.

Canon's flagship 4K field box zoom broadcast lens, the UHD-DIGISUPER 122, offers a spectacular focal range from 8.2 mm at the wide end to 1000 mm at the telephoto end, for a zoom ratio of 122x. The UHD-DIGISUPER 111 features a 111x zoom ratio and a focal-length range of 8.3 mm to 925 mm. Both lenses deliver the ability to record high-resolution and high-contrast video from the center to peripheral areas of the imaging field. Additionally, both lenses are the first Canon 4K field box zoom lenses to feature Canon's proprietary Air Sphere Coating (ASC), resulting in reduced flaring and ghosting compared to previous lens coatings. ASC coating enhances the High Dynamic Range (HDR)i of the lenses, providing more natural and vivid tonality, which is becoming more in-demand for broadcast productions. New optical coatings also help to shape the lens spectral response to enhance Wide Color Gamut (WCG).

i High Dynamic Range refers to a technique that enhances the contrast between light and dark values (the dynamic range) of an image.

