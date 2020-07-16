Philippine National Artist Ryan Cayabyab and Annie Nepomuceno Pay Tribute to Island Pacific FRONTLINERS

WALNUT, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Pacific Supermarket, with locations in California and Nevada is the first Filipino supermarket chain to offer online shopping with same day grocery delivery in the United States. When the pandemic began in mid-March, in less than a month, the online e-commerce platform was launched to keep communities safe. In line with their mission to unite communities by celebrating the Filipino "bayanihan" spirit, the company is proud and honored to be able to work in collaboration with none other than Philippine National Artist, Ryan Cayabyab and Annie Nepomuceno to pay tribute to their hardworking Island Pacific frontliners.

Island Pacific had been a longtime sponsor of the concerts produced by Annie Nepomuceno, singer and producer of world class Philippine musical events in Los Angeles. Philippine National Artist Ryan Cayabyab (Mr. C) is currently based in Manila. In true collaborative fashion, the tribute video for the Island Pacific grocery employees happened mainly through messaging on social media, and believe it or not — no phone calls. The two artists had the capacity to record themselves, and thanks to technology, "Busog Ang Puso Ko" which translates to "My Heart is Full" was born. "Mr C", as he is fondly called met Annie when she was only 17-years old, a student at the UP College of Music. Soon after, she would work as a teacher at his school, a backup singer during his shows and a vocalist for some of his music projects. Mr C. mentored Annie, not only giving her breaks but taught her the value of work ethics. In the many years together as colleagues, this is the first time Annie had ever penned the lyrics to her mentor's music.

"Busog Ang Puso Ko" is something that everyone wants to feel, particularly during these challenging times, and undoubtedly the outpouring of love and gratitude helps us persevere. The song reflects the nature of the Filipino to find the good and smile during times of adversity. The music video showcases the dedication, drive and compassion of Island Pacific frontliners who continue to serve their community during the Covid19 pandemic. To watch the music video , go to "Busog Ang Puso Ko/ My Heart is Full"

www.facebook.com/IslandPacificSeafoodMarket.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philippine-national-artist-ryan-cayabyab-and-annie-nepomuceno-pay-tribute-to-island-pacific-frontliners-301094904.html

SOURCE Island Pacific Market