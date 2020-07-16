NightOwl Global Selects Rampiva to Accelerate Data Processing Across Its Organization

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rampiva Technology Inc. (Rampiva), a global software company developing automation, reporting and business process management software for data processing and review platforms, today announced that global legal service provider NightOwl Global, Inc. ("NightOwl") has selected Rampiva to accelerate its eDiscovery processing and review platform.

Rampiva integrates with the Nuix data processing engine to help automate workflows and reporting for users. NightOwl has leveraged this by blending Rampiva into its proprietary methodology and technology. This enables NightOwl to streamline the discovery process and provide valuable business insights to its law firm and corporate clients.

Growing data volumes, new laws, and heightened public awareness of security and privacy concerns makes discovery for litigation and regulatory inquiries an increasingly demanding field. Data processing teams have to be agile and resilient, which requires confidence in the process and the results.

"NightOwl's adoption of the Rampiva product line has solidified our Nuix offering by simplifying, streamlining, and guaranteeing repeatability of our processes. Rampiva has allowed us to move past our human quality controls and into automated procedures that provide true quality assurances. Rampiva with Nuix is allowing us to make the difficult simple and ensures the highest-quality output for our clients," said Dean Anderson, NightOwl's Director of Discovery Operations.

"NightOwl is taking our partnership in exciting directions," shared Daniel Boteanu, CEO at Rampiva. "Their commitment to an excellent client experience shows itself in the investment their team has made to understand and adopt Rampiva Automate to meet the needs of their clients."

For more information or a demonstration of Rampiva's automation, reporting, and business process management software, please visit rampiva.com.

About NightOwl Global

NightOwl helps global organizations navigate the complex landscape of enterprise data for legal, security, and compliance teams. NightOwl differentiates itself by offering proprietary technology and program management combined with industry-leading third-party software. These tools streamline workflow and display key data, allowing in-house legal teams and outside counsel insight into the information that matters most. Reporting tools show measurable results and provide teams with data that drives the decision-making process.

The combination of NightOwl's unique and customizable technology solutions and its expert global consultancy solve the challenging issues that come with managing complex data portfolios. Whether responding to litigation or an investigation or building predictable programs that reduce risk and improve compliance, NightOwl's tremendous value proposition makes it the industry partner of choice. Inspire greater.

Learn more at NightOwlGlobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Rampiva Technology Inc.

Rampiva is a global software company developing automation, reporting, and business process management software for data processing and review platforms. Through intuitive and powerful products, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams the insights they require to help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for eDiscovery and forensics teams around the world, including government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors. Learn more at rampiva.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

