Geospark Analytics Awarded a Special Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Contract from the United States Air Force

HERNDON, Va., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, a world class leader in developing applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for risk and threat intelligence, was awarded a Special Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the United States Air Force (USAF) AFWERX—a community of Air Force innovators who strive to connect Airmen to solutions across the force.

This is the fourth SBIR award for Geospark Analytics' Hyperion cloud-based platform that provides analysts and operators unprecedented situational awareness and an AI-driven forecast of political, economic, and social risk across the globe. With this contract in place Geospark Analytics will extend the Hyperion mobile application with unique collaboration capabilities to streamline the sharing of threat information and analysis between flight crews and Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Operational Support (OS) units. The Hyperion mobile application with enhanced collaboration capabilities will also be made available to Geospark Analytics' commercial operations and travel security clients, as well as those performing logistics and supply chain resiliency planning.

Geospark Analytics' partnership with the Department of Defense is helping to evolve the future of military intelligence and operations by developing innovative technologies with advanced analytics. "We are excited to once again be partnering with the Air Force under the SBIR program to put the power of the Hyperion platform into the pockets of flight crews, allowing them to keep their fingers on the Pulse of the world," said Geospark Analytics CTO, Chad Dalton. "We understand the importance of being proactive, not reactive, in your risk planning no matter where you are in the world. I couldn't be prouder of our mobile platform development team on meeting this important product milestone that helps keep our warfighters safer."

"At Geospark Analytics we are never satisfied, and breaking events and alert notifications, while useful, are table stakes," said Amanda Brownfield, President of Geospark Analytics. "Imagine if we could move beyond the use of risk indicators and management programs in our threat assessments to focus on capturing emerging risks with the use of AI and advanced analytics. Then imagine again if we could extend that capability from the operations center and put it into the hands of the operators who are on the front lines with the additional ability to collaborate more efficiently. It's a game changing evolution for our product."

About Geospark Analytics

Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings, and provide predictive analytics capabilities. In addition to basic event modeling that includes health, travel safety, transportation, disaster, crime, conflict, unrest, terrorism data and detection, Hyperion's AI engine continuously assesses the impact events have on the stability of every country, 1,000+ cities and nearly 8,000 regions covering the entire globe. More information can be found at http://www.geospark.io.

