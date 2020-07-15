Aerion Supersonic & Jetex Enter into Strategic Partnership to Redefine the Luxury Travel Experience

RENO, Nev., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerion Supersonic and Jetex have signed a strategic partnership which aligns the two companies in delivering a seamless ultra-luxury travel experience for their customers and finding solutions to the adoption of synthetic fuels.

Aerion CEO, Tom Vice said: "At Aerion Supersonic we are not only redefining speed, but also luxury. Our AS2 supersonic business jet is breaking new ground in private aviation with distinctive and innovative design that stays true to the traditional values of craftsmanship and authentic materials. For our supersonic business jet customers, we aim to craft a truly memorable, ultra-luxury travel experience that fully integrates with our customers' needs and lifestyles."

"The AS2 charts a new luxury user experience and a new era in environmentally responsible travel and we are excited to partner with Jetex to offer our customers an all-encompassing supersonic experience both in the air and on the ground."

Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, commented: "Since the retirement of the Concorde in 2003, the world has been eagerly waiting to return to the supersonic skies. Two decades later, we look forward to welcoming first passengers traveling aboard AS2 at Jetex private jet terminals around the world. To celebrate this special occasion, we will unveil a brand-new suite of services tailored specially for the launch of AS2. After all, this will be a class beyond the traditional private jet travel, and we look forward to working closely with Aerion to ensure a truly exceptional experience at all our international locations".

A multi-award-winning leader in executive aviation, Jetex delivers best-in-class flight support solutions across the world. It operates its own extensive international network of more than 35 private terminals, as well as offers aircraft fueling, ground handling, global trip planning and concierge services. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. By 2025, Jetex aims to operate more than 50 private jet terminals.

As a preferred partner, Jetex will collaborate with Aerion to provide personalized travel arrangements for Aerion's AS2 business jet customers at its private terminals. The partnership will ensure that the passengers traveling around the world at supersonic speeds in the air also enjoy a seamless and most comfortable experience on the ground. Additionally, the two companies will collaborate on research in a united effort to usher in broader adoption of synthetic aviation fuels.

Aerion's pursuit of faster point-to-point travel begins with the launch of the AS2 supersonic business jet which will take flight in 2025. Designed to be inherently environmentally responsible from first flight, the AS2 is the first supersonic aircraft designed to be powered by 100% synthetic fuel and reach supersonic speeds without the need for an afterburner. To be produced in carbon neutral operations using renewable energy, the AS2 will incorporate sustainable materials wherever feasible and be backed by an end-of-life process so that when it comes, decades from now, to retire the aircraft from service any impact on the environment is negated.

The manufacture of 300 AS2s is planned for the first decade of production with an order backlog of more than $3 billion already secured. The AS2 will be the first aircraft to be assembled at the company's new global headquarters, Aerion Park, in Melbourne, Florida. The state-of-the-art development – powered by clean energy - will incorporate headquarters operations plus an integrated campus for research, design, build, and support of the company's supersonic aircraft.

About Aerion Corporation:

Aerion is founded on a core belief of bringing humanity closer. The company's vision is a future where humanity can travel between any two points on our planet within three hours using new transportation networks – powered by clean energy solutions and enabling a world where distance is no longer a barrier. The starting point is sustainable supersonic flight, led by the world's first supersonic business jet – the AS2. More information can be found at www.aerionsupersonic.com .

About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional FBO, aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit www.jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

