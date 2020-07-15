Concord Technologies Partners with Forward Advantage to Add Optional Cloud-Based Fax Services to the Leading Server-Based Fax Solution for MEDITECH

SEATTLE, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Technologies has partnered with Forward Advantage to introduce CloudFax Connector, an optional API integration between Communication Director, Forward Advantage's server-based information exchange platform, and Concord Technologies' cloud-based fax services platform, Cloud Fax.

Forward Advantage's Communication Director platform works with multiple EHR systems but is best known as a leading server-based faxing and report distribution solution that integrates with all versions of MEDITECH electronic health records. According to Forward Advantage, most Communication Director customers are happy with conventional, server-based faxing but some would benefit from additional flexibility to handle unpredictable peaks and valleys in fax volume. By adding an optional cloud-based fax service to Communication Director like CloudFax Connector, those customers can scale their faxing capacity up and down on-demand and avoid having to buy additional infrastructure to handle periodic spikes in fax volume.

"Concord is excited to partner with Forward Advantage to help further differentiate their portfolio of information exchange solutions for MEDITECH and other leading clinical applications," said John Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer at Concord Technologies. "Forward Advantage is an ideal partner to help MEDITECH customers weigh the option of cloud-based faxing. Their 20 plus year partnership with MEDITECH and recognition as a preferred integration partner for information exchange gives them unparalleled understanding of what capabilities will best meet their clients' unique needs."

Concord is committed to empowering healthcare enterprises to reduce the administrative burden of document handling. As part of that commitment, the company makes it easy for independent software developers, like Forward Advantage, to embed Concord's Cloud Fax platform within their proprietary applications to help their clients digitize document exchange and processing.

"We evaluated several cloud fax vendors and selected Concord primarily for their reliability and investment in their data center architecture," says Chris Roggenstein, president and CEO of Forward Advantage. "It is critical for our customers to have uninterrupted transmission of clinical documents and other information necessary to promote quality outcomes for patients. Partnering with Concord enhances our ability to bring innovative solutions to market, and their willingness to work together makes them a very easy partner to do business with."

For more information about Concord's automation tools for the healthcare market, visit https://concord.net.

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies helps organizations in healthcare and other highly regulated industries automate their manual and document-intensive processes. Concord's cloud fax service is the dominant, cloud fax solution in healthcare in the U.S. and is responsible for the delivery of more than a billion healthcare documents each year. Concord is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and employs more than a 100 people in the USA and India.

About Forward Advantage

Since 1993, Forward Advantage has provided innovative and cost-effective solutions for healthcare organizations. With more than 1200 customers, the company uses its deep expertise to address a wide range of healthcare challenges by listening to its customers and collaborating with them on solutions that improve the healthcare experience with better access to information. Examples include automated and intelligent report distribution, streamlined identity and access management, migrating and archiving legacy data, secure messaging, and interoperability solutions connecting hospitals and physicians. More information on Forward Advantage and its solutions can be found at www.forwardadvantage.com .

Media Contact

Yuliya Kutuzava

KNB Communications

ykutuzava@knbcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-technologies-partners-with-forward-advantage-to-add-optional-cloud-based-fax-services-to-the-leading-server-based-fax-solution-for-meditech-301093930.html

SOURCE Concord Technologies