Globo Named Anchor Partner Of Plug And Play's Media & Advertising Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brazilian media company Globo announced its partnership with Plug and Play to explore new technologies and partner with startups and technology companies. Alongside other partners, Globo will collaborate with Plug and Play Media & Advertising as an anchor partner to support and establish their new ecosystem.

"Our partnership with Plug and Play is a key step to not only be inspired by the innovation ecosystem in Silicon Valley and by the forefront technologies that are been developed and applied to the Media and Ad industry, but also to leverage these connections between Media and Ad Tech leaders and startups and create opportunities for growth and innovation at Globo," said Rafael Amado, Business Specialist at Globo in Silicon Valley.

Globo is part of Group Globo, the largest media group in Latin America, with offerings spanning from TV broadcasting, OTT, film production, Internet, music. Globo joins Plug and Play's ecosystem with the goal of scouting new technology and developing and engaging with partners.

"The media industry is changing exponentially each day. Now more than ever, media and entertainment companies must be constantly innovating in order to remain competitive," said Will Decker, Head of Plug and Play Media & Advertising. "We are extremely excited for our partnership with Globo and look forward to supporting their commitment to innovation."

Plug and Play's Media & Advertising program is running its next three-month accelerator through the Fall of 2020. Startups accepted into the program will meet one-on-one with the corporate partners to analyze opportunities for pilot projects, POCs, new customers, and investment. Startups and corporations interested in this program are encouraged to apply: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/join/

About Globo

Being one of the world's leading communications company requires great creativity, professionalism and investment in quality and innovation. Globo produces close to 3,000 annual hours of drama and entertainment, as well as over 3,000 hours of journalism. Programs, series and interviews with a high standard of quality that have received over 90 nominations in the International Emmy Awards and won 17 awards. The company has also had its works screened in renowned international festivals such as the Berlinale (Germany), Series Maria (France) and TIFF (Canada). Currently, the network covers 98.6% of Brazilian territory, reaching 99.5% of the population with 120 affiliated broadcasting stations throughout the country. More than 90% of the network's programming is produced in-house, making Globo the country's largest job provider for artists, writers, journalists and producers.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Rappi, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globo-named-anchor-partner-of-plug-and-plays-media--advertising-program-301093182.html

SOURCE Plug and Play