MBLM Redesigns the New England Hemophilia Association's Brand Identity, Signaling Growth and Advancement

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MBLM (pronounced Emblem), the agency using emotional science to build more intimate brands during these unprecedented times, today announced it has redesigned the New England Hemophilia Association's (NEHA) brand identity. The association's new logo was unveiled in January 2020 and represents its first redesign in 20 years.

"The MBLM team was collaborative and immediately understood our important mission and were able to conceptualize it into a powerful new identity," stated Rich Pezzillo, Executive Director, New England Hemophilia Association. "The reaction from our community has been enthusiastic and positive."

"We are excited to have partnered with NEHA, an organization focused on helping others impacted by bleeding disorders, on this significant initiative," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner at MBLM. "We utilized Brand Intimacy to create a new brand identity that would emotionally connect with their stakeholders."

NEHA was founded in 1957 to serve individuals and families with all types of bleeding disorders, who need information, emotional support and an organization to voice their needs and concerns. This dedicated group was seeking to modernize their identity and showcase a new, bold presence as they continue their important work of education, support and advocacy. MBLM worked closely to understand the organization and what made it successful for over 50 years.

MBLM's design team were struck by the theme of family and sense of community at NEHA. This inspired the designers to create a compelling identity where a dark red blood droplet embraces a smaller white droplet to symbolize a hug. This helps convey the caring nature of NEHA, in addition to an uplifting and dynamic spirit, which is woven into the fabric of our community and our ethos. Furthermore, the logo shows drops coming together, to demonstrate an optimistic spirit for curing hemophilia.

NEHA is proudly displaying its new identity and created a range of marketing and promotional materials to highlight this change.

