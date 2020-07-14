Ivalua Selected as Single Provider for Source-to-Pay by National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in cloud Spend Management solutions , today announced that it has been awarded the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contract for Source-to-Pay Ecommerce solutions for Public Sector. Ivalua was the only vendor selected after a comprehensive evaluation of technology providers, based on the capabilities of its Ivalua for Public Sector solution and proven ability to deliver to public sector customers.

The NCPA (National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance) is a leading national government purchasing cooperative working to reduce the cost of goods and services by leveraging the purchasing power of public agencies in all 50 states. NCPA utilizes state of the art procurement resources and solutions that result in cooperative purchasing contracts that ensure all public agencies are receiving products and services of the highest quality at the lowest prices.

The contract streamlines the opportunity for NCPA members to utilize Ivalua's highly modular yet complete Source-to-Pay suite of solutions, which have been purpose-built for the Public Sector. The Ivalua platform brings best of breed capabilities leveraged by hundreds of the world's leading brands along with the required scalability, security, and flexibility required by Public Sector organizations.

"Ivalua for Public Sector has been developed to be the industry standard solution for Public eProcurement," said Mike Cook, Head of Public Sector for Ivalua. "We look forward to working with the members of the NCPA, as this contract provides another way that Ivalua can help public agencies save time, money and resources."

NCPA works diligently to select vendors who will deliver the best value to their members, meeting high standards of quality and performance.

"NCPA works diligently to select vendors of the highest quality, performance, and most importantly, those with the best value proposition," said Michael Muscara, Director of Sales at NCPA. "NCPA strives to provide is members with best-in-class solutions to real-world challenges and Ivalua's comprehensive Source-to-Pay Ecommerce solution gives our members the best in class value proposition in the market."

Any Public Sector entities interested in partnering with Ivalua can directly contact us. Those that are not members of the NCPA but interested in joining can easily register on their website, as there are no limitations on member eligibility, and utilize this unique partnership opportunity.

