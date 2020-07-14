castLabs Helps CDA Boost Subscribers and Revenue During the Pandemic

BERLIN, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs ' DRMtoday solution with CDA 's on-demand video service have been working together to maximize CDA's growth with protected video delivery. The global pandemic and a growing demand for video streaming has resulted in a dramatic video on demand market surge in Poland (Broadband TV News). CDA is one of the largest SVOD services in Poland and uses the DRMtoday licensing cloud service to ensure secure content delivery to its users. During the coronavirus pandemic their user base as well as premium subscribers have risen by over 40% compared to last year.

"Using castLabs' DRMtoday solution has allowed us to protect our partners' content within our SVOD service. Transparency, speed and good communication are their big advantages. The whole implementation process was very fast and satisfying, we are very happy with our cooperation," says Wolfgang Laskowski, Management Board Representative for Service Development at CDA.

CDA has been using castLabs' digital rights management (DRM) licensing service which offers a multi-DRM solution that simplifies and improves the protection of video content to deliver millions of licenses to their users each month. The DRMtoday licensing solution lets OTT businesses quickly launch monetized services without worrying about how to meet content owner security requirements and operate a performant and robust DRM service. It is a flexible cloud solution that allows effortless video service scalability and saves time and money by offloading the licensing workload with instant playback.

The easy integration process together with detailed documentation and integration examples has greatly simplified CDA's process and allowed them to launch production only in one week after starting a DRMtoday trial . Not only were they able to put the DRM system in place but integrate a third party player to work seamlessly.

"CDA has worked together with our technical team to ensure they launch as quickly as possible. We are happy that they have chosen our trusted solutions to support their growth and become the third most popular video on demand service in Poland. DRMtoday scales economically to meet any growth as their service becomes more popular, contributing to CDA's growth of over 50% in revenue compared to last year", says Michael Stattmann, CEO and founder at castLabs.

DRMtoday's straightforward API together with a user-friendly dashboard enables versatile key management and allows easy control and monitoring of licensing activity across brands and sub-brands for media groups. Access to key management and studio-approved DRM schemes is provided with just one integration. The global footprint of a multi-regional deployment, leveraging AWS cloud infrastructure with excellent backbone network capacity, provides reliability and fault tolerance. This is achieved while minimizing key delivery time wherever end-customers are to enable a latency-free user experience.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. Their solutions enable the playback of DRM-secured premium content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms for high-quality video experiences. castLabs' range of applications and services include DRMtoday licensing, PRESTOplay player SDKs, Video Toolkit processing, and technical consulting.

About CDA

CDA Premium is one of the most popular Polish websites with on-demand movies. Over 6000 films from dozens of film and cinema distributors. Only legal and licensed movies, series, animations, children's cartoons and more. A dozen thematic categories and a lot of genres, among which everyone will find something for themselves.

