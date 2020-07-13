CMA Adds Princeton Vascular To Grow Health Care Roster

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMA, a full-service communications, marketing and association management firm, announced today that it continues to grow its health care portfolio with the signing of Princeton Vascular Center.

With an integrated digital marketing campaign, CMA will position Princeton Vascular for expansion that will nearly double its current number of offices in New Jersey. The rebranding effort will include a revised website, search engine optimization, digital advertising, social media, public relations and content marketing.

"Our in-house health care marketing teams are ready to build upon the successful brand of Princeton Vascular Center," said Jeffrey Barnhart, CMA's CEO and founder. "From hospitals to physician groups to medical equipment manufacturers, we continue to bring a unique style and insight to the health care sector, which continues to get more competitive with each passing day."

Princeton Vascular joins a growing portfolio of health care organizations, who have chosen to grow their brands with CMA's proven expertise in the field:

The New Jersey State Nurses Association, which represents more than 110,000 registered nurses, is on pace to triple its membership since working with CMA six years ago. NJSNA leverages the firm's award-winning public relations, social media, e-publications and web enhancements to build its reputation and relationships.

The Healthcare Manufacturers Management Council, whose members are US manufacturers of a wide variety of health-care products, wants a stronger brand presence. CMA is providing HMMC with association management and marketing services, which include financial operations, event planning/management, social media and governance.

The National Black Association for Speech-Language and Hearing (NBASLH), which is the premier professional and scientific association addressing the communication interests and concerns of black communication science and disorders professionals, students and consumers, wants to create more engagement with its audiences. CMA is providing NBASLH with association management and marketing services, including event management, financial oversight, membership as well as sponsorship programs, social media, editorial management and board meetings.

The American Pediatric Surgical Nurses Association (APSNA), which is the voice that shapes pediatric surgical nursing through advocacy, collaboration, mentorship and leadership, wants more brand awareness and membership. CMA is implementing Facebook Live events as part of its social media marketing, which also includes organic and paid campaigns.

The Women's Health Leadership TRUST, which is an inclusive network whose members support, inspire and offer insights to women leaders in the health care industry in the Minnesota region, wants to grow a stronger local brand presence. CMA is providing association management and marketing services comprising operational management, financial oversight, web design and social media marketing.

CMA Helps Health Care, Medical Brands For More Than 30 Years

Over the years, CMA has gained a broad swath of knowledge and experiences in different aspects of the health care industry, including:

Physician Groups (i.e. Windsor Dermatology, Hamilton Cardiology and M&M Physical Therapy)

(i.e. Windsor Dermatology, Hamilton Cardiology and M&M Physical Therapy) Health Care Nonprofits (i.e. American Red Cross, Susan G. Komen , Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and American Diabetes Association)

(i.e. American Red Cross, , Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and American Diabetes Association) Medical Centers (i.e. Mercer Medical Center, Hamilton Continuing Care and Warren Hospital)

(i.e. Mercer Medical Center, Hamilton Continuing Care and Warren Hospital) Medical Equipment (i.e. Medical Resources and Allentown Caging)

(i.e. Medical Resources and Allentown Caging) Pharmaceutical (i.e. Bristol- Myers Squibb )

(i.e. Bristol- ) Medical Services (i.e. AC Nielsen HCI, Weight & Life MD, Legacy Treatment and Correctional Healthcare)

Since 1987, CMA has developed 211 websites, created 311 brands and won 371 industry awards.

About CMA

CMA is a full-service communications, marketing and association management firm, which has provided its clients with award-winning and proven results for more than 30 years. To drive ROI, it utilizes its strategic solutions including branding, digital marketing, web and mobile app development, social media, public relations, advertising, collateral, association management, event planning, publications and advertising sales. Through its proprietary discovery process, Marketecture™, CMA offers a strategic analysis to help clients understand how they can best be positioned in the marketplace.

