Orsini Pharmaceutical Services Expands Partnership With Ultragenyx To Provide Dojolvi™ (triheptanoin) - For Patients With Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (LC-FAOD)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Pharmaceutical Services ("Orsini"), a leading independent national specialty pharmacy focused on patients with rare and complicated diseases, announced today that it has been selected by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as a limited distribution specialty pharmacy partner for Dojolvi™ (triheptanoin). Dojolvi™ is indicated as a source of calories and fatty acids for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with molecularly confirmed long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders (LC-FAOD).

LC-FAOD are a group of autosomal recessive genetic disorders characterized by metabolic deficiencies in which the body is unable to convert long-chain fatty acids into energy. The inability to produce energy from fat can lead to severe depletion of glucose in the body and serious complications, which can lead to hospitalizations or early death. LC-FAOD are included in newborn screening panels across the U.S. and in certain European countries due to the risk for serious outcomes including death early in life. Other current treatment options for LC-FAOD include avoidance of fasting, low-fat/high-carbohydrate diets, carnitine and even-carbon medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, a medical food product. LC-FAOD affect an estimated 2,000 to 3,500 children and adults in the United States.

Orsini Chief Executive Officer Mike Fieri commented, "We are proud to expand our partnership with Ultragenyx and provide Dojolvi for people with LC-FAOD. High touch care coordination and collaboration drive our unique specialty pharmacy care model, and our LC-FAOD care team is focused on getting patients on therapy quickly and providing personalized and compassionate care."

About Orsini Pharmaceutical Services

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare and complicated diseases. Orsini's services allow patients, physicians, payers and manufacturers to improve care, simplify processes and achieve better outcomes. Orsini's high touch clinical model is centered around therapy-specific care teams that provide personalized care to patients based on their specific complex, chronic conditions and treatments. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs and nationwide nursing coverage for required in-home infusion services. Orsini delivers specialty medications nationwide and has several limited and exclusive distribution contracts with manufacturers. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini holds accreditations with ACHC, JCAHO, URAC and NABP.

For more information about Orsini's services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 545, e-mail us at Orsini@orsinihc.com, or visit www.orsinihealthcare.com.

For further information about Dojolvi, please see Full Prescribing Information.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsini-pharmaceutical-services-expands-partnership-with-ultragenyx-to-provide-dojolvi-triheptanoin---for-patients-with-long-chain-fatty-acid-oxidation-disorders-lc-faod-301091602.html

SOURCE Orsini Healthcare