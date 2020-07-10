SNC-Lavalin enters strategic alliance to provide cutting-edge digital collaboration platform for project delivery

MONTREAL, July 10, 2020 /CNW/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX:SNC) announced today a strategic alliance with key technology partners to transform the way it collaborates with clients to deliver projects.

The platform, which is part of SNC-Lavalin's ongoing investment in the digital transformation of the infrastructure sector, will revolutionize how the Company works with clients by increasing the pace of project delivery, improving productivity and facilitating unprecedented collaboration across time zones and disciplines. It will also allow clients and third parties direct, simultaneous access to the same environment, significantly improving project performance and efficiency by enabling real-time collaboration between different contributors.

The agreement with Creative ITC, VMware and Nvidia will exponentially increase global workshare and interactive collaboration via a cutting-edge digital platform which allows access to significant data and computing power from anywhere in the world, at any time, and on any device.

"This is a real step change in our digital capabilities and how we serve our clients globally. This partnership gives significant digital capability and flexibility to our global workforce, enabling them to collaborate with clients on projects and programmes in real-time. It will also allow us to move at pace, improving productivity and collaborating across time zones and disciplines in a way we have never done. We are excited by the opportunity this offers our people, our clients and our projects," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of SNC Lavalin.

Furthermore, SNC-Lavalin will be looking to enhance its use of intelligent data by building on the platform's data science analysis capability.

Given the current challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic this will also allow the Company's workforce to access the system if they are working from home or other remote locations outside of SNC-Lavalin offices, ensuring that high levels of project delivery are maintained.

"Through our strategic alliance with VMware and Nvidia, we are thrilled to help SNC-Lavalin develop its futureproofed supercomputing platform. The solution is extremely flexible, scalable and providing a real-time collaboration environment to meet the demands of even the most complex multi-disciplinary project. This platform supports SNC- Lavalin's drive to leverage data to drive greater value to clients,'' said Keith Ali, Managing Director of Creative ITC.

"Along with Creative ITC and Nvidia, we look forward to helping SNC-Lavalin to realise its vision for a highly mobile digital global workforce with continuous, secure access to applications and devices, while allowing IT to scale users on-demand," said Duncan Greenwood VP & GM NEMEA of VMware.

"Digital transformation is at the forefront of global working and is defining a new era in business agility that requires the latest in GPU-accelerated remote working solutions for operational efficiency and productivity. Working with Creative ITC, VMware and NVIDIA, SNC-Lavalin are pioneering this sea change in global working practices with its Digital Super Compute Platform,'' Jaap Zuiderveld, Vice-President EMEA at NVIDIA.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital – and delivered to clients in four strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure, Nuclear and Resources, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. www.snclavalin.com

SOURCE SNC-Lavalin

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2020/10/c3080.html