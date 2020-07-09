Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. Announces Partnership with Oxford University Press

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced its new partnership with Oxford University Press, the world's leading university press, to make its acclaimed titles available through Kluwer Arbitration, Kluwer Competition Law, and Kluwer IP Law.

As remote work has become essential in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for legal professionals to have seamless online access to essential content and research resources. Through this new agreement, subscribers to Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed platforms will have access to a wider range of authoritative content and relevant arguments. The addition of Oxford University Press's exceptional content will allow lawyers, librarians, knowledge managers, professors & PhD students to easily browse and access all relevant content in just one place. Where relevant and possible, Wolters Kluwer's tools and practical insights organized by topic will link to the new content, making these tools even more useful to a user's daily workflow.

"We are always looking for ways to expand our content offerings and provide legal professionals with in-depth and comprehensive information of the highest quality and greatest impact," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory International Group. "This strategic partnership with Oxford University Press will help us continue to successfully serve our customers."

"We are pleased to partner with Wolters Kluwer to expand the availability of our specialist legal resources across arbitration, competition, and intellectual property law," said Andy Redman, Editorial Director for Law of Oxford University Press. "A key part of our mission is supporting excellence in research, and by licensing these resources for inclusion in Wolters Kluwer's services, we can be confident that this content is discoverable at the point of use for Wolters Kluwer's subscribers."

To learn more about Oxford University Press titles available through Wolters Kluwer's platforms, visit: Kluwer Arbitration, Kluwer Competition Law or Kluwer IP Law.

