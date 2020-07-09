DETROIT, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest vendor of financial news and data to North American brokerages, announced today that it will partner with AlgoAlly, an online platform that provides financial market news, data, and tools to traders and investors looking to get ahead of the markets.

AlgoAlly's product is focused on assisting people, both experienced and inexperienced in the realm of investing, in leveraging market trends and data to make strong returns. Through this partnership, Benzinga will be providing the company with its highly regarded newsfeed API, which provides quick, actionable market headlines and articles in real time.

"AlgoAlly and Benzinga have both been helping people get ahead of the markets for years," said Benzinga's Luke Jacobi. "We are excited to work together with them on furthering this mission."

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and sign up for AlgoAlly's services at algoally.com .

About Benzinga:

Benzinga's financial APIs have helped a number of brokerages, educational platforms, and paper trading organizations provide their users with state of the art market coverage.

Benzinga covers all securities throughout the US markets, along with a plethora of companies in foreign markets. To see Benzinga's menu of APIs, check out cloud.benzinga.com .

About AlgoAlly:

AlgoAlly provides step by step options day trading ideas. It sends out over 100 signals per day to its users related to key market trends in real time. Backed by years of verifiable data, it's proven to be statistically impossible to lose overall with their system.

To learn more about AlgoAlly, check it out at algoally.com .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzinga-and-algoally-partner-on-api-integration-301090318.html

SOURCE Benzinga