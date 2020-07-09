Market Overview

Skanska Builds the South Coast Rail Expansion, Fall River Secondary Line in MA, USA, for USD 79 M, About SEK 760 M

PRNewswire  
July 09, 2020 1:45am   Comments
OSTERSUND, Sweden, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, as part of a joint venture with D.W. White Construction, signed a contract with Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to build the Fall River Secondary Line, the first major package of the South Coast Rail Phase 1 Expansion in Massachusetts, USA. The total contract is worth USD 159 M. Skanska will include its USD 79 M portion of the contract, about SEK 760 M, in the US order bookings for the second quarter 2020.

The project includes two new stations, in Freetown and in Fall River, and a layover facility for train storage in Fall River. The contract also includes 19 kilometers of track, eight railroad bridges, ten grade crossings and additional systems infrastructure.

Construction began in June 2020 and is scheduled for completion in October 2022.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

