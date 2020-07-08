Boehringer Ingelheim Awarded Contract for Vaccine Bank to Help Protect US Livestock from Foot and Mouth Disease

DULUTH, Ga., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded Boehringer Ingelheim a contract to help supply a vaccine bank that will protect U.S. livestock from foot-and-mouth disease.

The contract calls for Boehringer Ingelheim to create and maintain a strategic reserve of frozen vaccine antigen concentrate that the company could quickly formulate into a vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the event of an outbreak in the U.S.

The National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank, commonly known as the U.S. vaccine bank, will let the U.S. stockpile veterinary vaccines and other materials to use in the event of an outbreak of a high-impact foreign animal disease.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that can affect cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and other animals with divided hooves. It does not affect people. The U.S. eradicated FMD in 1929, but an outbreak could devastate the livestock industry and, consequently, our national food supply, if left unchecked.

"Boehringer Ingelheim has proudly supported the U.S. livestock industry for decades as a leader in animal vaccine technology," said Everett Hoekstra, President of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. "Infectious animal diseases can disrupt our food supply, and governments make significant investments to help prevent and prepare for such events."

"As a global leader in the storage and management of FMD vaccine banks, with FMD expertise dating back more than 70 years, Boehringer Ingelheim constantly monitors emerging disease threats," said Steve Boren, Vice President of the U.S. Livestock Business at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

Veterinarians, researchers and livestock leaders have long worried about the possibility of an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the United States. Congress set aside money in the 2018 Farm Bill for the vaccine bank and other measures to guard against foreign animal disease outbreaks.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is responsible for overseeing the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank. It has more information about its most recent steps to supply the bank here.

