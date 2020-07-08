Lytx Wins Bulkmatic Account, Outperforming Incumbent in Head-to-Head Trial

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulkmatic, LLC is the latest in a wave of fleets switching to Lytx® from other video telematics providers. These fleets cite several key reasons for switching to Lytx, including unmatched machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI) risk detection, cloud-connected continual recording, on-demand video retrieval, flexible and easy-to-use programs, and high-touch customer service. Bulkmatic highlighted the advantages of Lytx's MV+AI and continual recording as key drivers behind its decision to work with Lytx.

Lytx's latest MV+AI-powered solutions automatically detect distracted driving such as cell phone use, smoking, eating, drinking, and whether or not the driver is wearing a seatbelt. The company's advanced risk-capture technology creates an optimal in-cab experience for drivers, providing them with unprecedented opportunities for self-improvement.

Bulkmatic, which provides a network of dry bulk transportation services across the U.S. and Mexico, is replacing its existing video telematics solution with Lytx DriveCam® SF300 Event Recorders and Driver Safety Program across its 531-vehicle fleet.

The Best Driver Safety Solution for Bulkmatic

"Lytx's technology proactively captures cell phone and seatbelt use, offers continual video recording and provides clear, helpful in-cab audio alerts that are well-received by our drivers," said Terry McAdams, director of safety at Bulkmatic. "The company showed a high level of commitment to our business with outstanding training and support throughout a long trial period."

"Other solutions may provide short-term correction through buzzers and bells," said Jim Brady, Lytx vice president of product management. "Our proven driver safety program, unparalleled MV+AI technology and in-cab alerts far outperform other solutions and help ensure our clients achieve lasting safety improvements – especially when complemented by coaching."

Top-of-the-Line Technology

Bulkmatic recently decided to equip all of the company's new tractors with radar and safety assistance technology, prompting management to explore alternative video telematics solutions as well to ensure all of its fleet technology was best-in-class.

When trialing Lytx, the company's proprietary MV+AI capabilities and continual recording stood out as clear differentiators.

Lytx technology is validated and backed by the largest and fastest-growing driving database of its kind and is currently deployed in hundreds of thousands of vehicles, capturing more than 100,000 risky events each day that train and ultimately improve its algorithms even further. All of this data adds up to a system that is able to deliver greater than 95% accuracy across 60 behaviors – unmatched in the industry. In 2019, 25% of Lytx business came from fleets switching from another video telematics provider.

"Most of our competitors tout their use of AI and machine vision, but once the veil is pulled back, fleets are finding these other providers are unable to deliver on their lofty promises," said Dave Riordan, executive vice president and general manager, Lytx enterprise business. "Fleets that switch to Lytx continue to tell us about the advanced technology solutions they hear about from our competitor's during the selling process, but then aren't actually available to deliver to clients. Lytx's service and technology are fleet-ready, proven and backed by more than 20 years of industry-leading experience. We ensure the information we deliver to our clients is not only ultra-precise, but meaningful and actionable. That's the Lytx difference."

Becoming Safer and More Efficient with Lytx

"Lytx's system paints a very clear picture of what is occurring within our fleet. Its technology has brought to light risky behaviors that we hadn't been able to see before," McAdams said. "We experienced first-hand in the trial what Lytx brings to the table. Lytx brought to light more following distance issues than we were previously seeing."

Lytx offers continual recording, with up to 100 hours of reliable video that fleets can view and download online in couple of minutes – critical for quickly addressing claims against drivers and thus, significantly reducing time associated with proving driver exonerations. Fleet managers and coaches are able to access these features through their cloud-based Lytx account, which is designed to present the information needed to succeed and improve in a digestible and actionable format, so users can take action, then move on with their busy days.

About Lytx

Lytx® is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety, and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector, and field services fleets. Our unrivaled Driver Safety Program, powered by our best-in-class DriveCam® Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. We harness the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present, and improve driver behavior to change the future. Our customizable services and programs span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance, and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and more than 1.3 million drivers worldwide. For more information on Lytx telematics systems, visit www.lytx.com , @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn , our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.

